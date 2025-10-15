"It just meant the world to me": Diane Keaton's SoulCycle instructor remembers star attending class and leaving with a small sweet message

Diane Keaton Remembered by SoulCycle Instructor for Her Kindness and Consistency (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Following the passing of actress Diane Keaton on October 11 at the age of 79, one of her longtime SoulCycle instructors, Alba Verela, is reflecting on the star’s warmth and regular presence in her fitness classes. Verela, a SoulCycle instructor for more than 10 years, first met Keaton in 2015 when the Academy Award winner joined her Saturday morning "SoulSurvivor" class at the company's Santa Monica, California studio.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Verela remembered her shock and awe upon learning that the Annie Hall star had enrolled in her session.

“I was completely starstruck," Verela recalls. “I remember the front desk [staff] coming up to me [and saying], ‘Diane Keaton's in your class.’"

"It just meant the world to me," Verela said.

Diane Keaton’s thoughtful gestures left a lasting impression on her instructor

What began as a single visit turned into a weekend routine. Keaton became a consistent attendee, returning almost every Saturday to take Verela’s class.

The instructor expressed her astonishment at the actress's dedication and her friendly unpretentious demeanor each time she participated.

Verela reports that Keaton set her own speed during the rides but took part in the entire workout. She also made it a habit to offer personal thanks to the instructor following each class.

“She would come up to me after class, smile, and say, ‘Thank you, Alba. I had so much fun,’” Verela recalled. “She always took the time to come over to my bike and say that before she left.

To Verela, those small acts left a deep mark. She called the experience meaningful and mentioned how Keaton often used her name and thanked her sincerely after every session.

"I was grateful for that interaction with her," she shares. "She was such a nice lady. Because not usually would you get a celebrity [to] come up to your bike handlebars and thank you for the class and tell you that they had fun.”

"I felt seen by Diane Keaton. She would call me by my name, which I loved. I was like, ‘Oh my God, she knows my name," she continued. "She likes my class.’ And then I would see her again the following Saturday, and [the front desk staff would say], ‘Diane Keaton's back.’ I would get so excited to see her.”

Keaton attended SoulCycle sessions over the years. Her presence left a small but lasting impression on the people she met there.

Verela says seeing Keaton show up to class every Saturday is a cherished memory.