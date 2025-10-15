When does McDonald’s Boo Buckets return for Halloween 2025? Details explored

McDonald’s Boo Buckets Return for Halloween 2025 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

McDonald’s is bringing back its iconic Halloween-themed Happy Meal pails, known as Boo Buckets, for the 2025 spooky season. The collectible buckets, a seasonal tradition for the fast-food chain since 1986, will be available starting Tuesday, October 21, while supplies last.

The McDonald’s Boo Buckets are useful as kids can take candy with them when they go door to door during trick-or-treating or have fun during the Halloween season at home. The line will include three popular items, such as Ghost, Pumpkin, and Goblin, and two new ones, namely Black Cat and Zombie. There are cute face and Halloween stickers on each pail, which allows a kid to decorate their buckets and make them even more fun.

McDonald's buckets have been popular among fans over the years, but they took a break between 2016 and 2022. The buckets come together with a Happy Meal at no additional fee, and this makes them an easy and entertaining way of having fun during the Halloween season. Happy meal varies according to place and type of food, but ranges between $4 and $8 in 2025, depending on the geographical location.

McDonald’s Boo Buckets return as a fun and collectible Halloween tradition

The Boo Buckets are made to be fun, easy for kids to enjoy, and worth collecting. They mix spooky looks with a lighthearted cartoonish style. This year, two new characters have joined the collection. Fans can try to collect all five designs. The Ghost Pumpkin and Goblin are back from past years, while the Black Cat and Zombie bring a fresh twist.

McDonald’s highlights the Boo Buckets as a fun way for kids to celebrate Halloween. They work both as treat holders and as cute collectibles to display. Families hoping to grab these seasonal buckets should head to their local McDonald’s soon, since they are around until they run out.

McDonald's Boo Buckets bring back a classic Halloween tradition, blending collectible toys with festive fun for both kids and collectors. Fans eager to join the 2025 event can grab their buckets starting October 21 at locations across the country.