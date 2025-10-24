"A mother figure to me": Kimberly Williams-Paisley reflects on Diane Keaton’s guidance and support during ‘Father of the Bride’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 05: Kimberly Williams-Paisley walks the runway at The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for American Heart Association )

Kimberly Williams-Paisley remembers her Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II co-star Diane Keaton for showing kindness to her during filming. The 9.1.1: Nashville actress, on the October 24, 2025, episode of the It is What It Is podcast, described Keaton as “funny, generous and wise”:

“She was just so generous, and so funny, and wise. Just like wonderful,”

Williams-Paisley added that they “really bonded” and were full of laughs by the film's second installment. She revealed that Keaton helped her overcome anxiety as a young actress in the first movie:

“I remember I had a lot of anxiety during those two movies,” Williams-Paisley remembered. “I mean, I was 19 on the first one. It was the first major role I had. And Diane was like a mother figure to me, who was very safe. I talked to her about my anxiety.”

She added that anxiety resulted in constant nightmares on set. Keaton intervened and was a “kind listening ear”

“She didn’t have easy answers”: Williams-Paisley said about the late Diane Keaton

Williams-Paisley, whilst remembering her late co-star, revealed that Keaton did not always have the magic to make her problems go away, but had helpful advice to help her manage them:

“She didn't have easy answers. Sometimes it just helps to talk to someone who's been through it too, you know?”

The 54-year-old recalled feeling nervous her first time meeting Keaton during the screen test. She added that before she met the legendary actress, she heard her laughing and she knew they would get on really well:

"To hear her laughter before anything, before even meeting her, was just such a great omen. It was an auspicious beginning to a great relationship.”

She revealed that she took a gift from Keaton during the shooting of Father of the Bride, a small lapel pin.

