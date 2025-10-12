Wendy Williams blasts $25K-a-month assisted living facility amid heated guardianship dispute

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: Television host Wendy Williams attends the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T - Milk Studios, Day 1 at Milk Studios on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

Wendy Williams has provided a glimpse into her day in Coterie, a high-end $25,800-a-month assisted-living apartment in Hudson Yards, New York City, where Wendy purportedly spends her day on a devoted floor. In a phone interview with The Cut, she answered them that the floor is locked and that she has to take permission to leave the facility, and so does her guardian.

Although she is not allowed to possess a cell phone, her room also has a landline that she can only use to make outgoing calls. Her friend, Max Tucci, who runs a fine NYC food spot, told the press that Williams calls her place a "dump," offering a candid glimpse into her blunt take on the establishment. He said (via Fox News):

"This is, like, where billionaires send their grandmothers. But, you know, she doesn't need it. Wendy doesn't lie."

Wendy Williams draws attention with life in assisted living and ongoing legal battles

Wendy Williams has once again drawn public attention as details emerge about her life under a court-appointed guardianship. Since 2023, the former talk show host, who has denied her diagnosis of progressive aphasia or frontotemporal dementia, has been living at Coterie, an upscale assisted-living facility in New York.

During the phone interview, Williams expressed extreme frustration towards the way she lives in the facility, being angry at the surroundings and the way the elderly people are treated. She revealed that she has repeatedly asked to be transferred off her floor, citing the continued challenges and suffering she has been exposed to on it. In her words (via Fox News):

"Did you see the people? The elderly people? Why do I want to look at that? This is a fu***d-up situation. I can't tell you how many times I’ve asked that I be moved from this floor."

Even though the building is fitted with marble flooring, a step-ladder crystal chandelier, provision of other amenities like a personal movie theater, spa and 24/7 nursing care, Williams has been complaining regarding her placement and the condition of her floor.

She has also attended a number of public events, such as the New York Fashion Week, and a Brooklyn megachurch in recent months, which means she would not like to stop being active despite the legal and medical scrutiny that she is presently undergoing. Regarding her outing, she said:

"It gives me faith and keeps me very well in touch with God and myself..."

According to Fox News, her relatives, attorneys, and ex-husband are still interfering in her guardianship and finances, an example of how celebrity, health, and court control get complicated with each other.

