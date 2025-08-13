Wendy Williams guardianship upheld by court following completed medical examination

Wendy Williams (Image via Getty)

Media personality Wendy Williams turned 61 on July 18, 2025, and expressed a significant wish as her birthday present. While on her way to celebrate her special occasion with her attorneys and Suzanne Bass at Delmonico's in New York City, a few days before her birthday, she revealed her wish to "get out of guardianship" in a conversation with TMZ, as cited by People.

Since May 2022, she has been staying under the watch of her legal guardianship. At probably every given opportunity, she commented on her living setup. As Yahoo! cited a report by The Hollywood Reporter, prominent celebrity attorney Joe Tacopina confirmed in July 2025 that Williams hired him to challenge the court-ordered guardianship imposed on her after her health concerns raised issues about her mental health and wellness.

Now, a court has reaffirmed her guardianship after a comprehensive medical evaluation. Based on insider information, she received a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, according to a report by People.

Court docs obtained by TWA reveal Wendy Williams recently had extensive medical & neuro tests — including brain scans. ✅ Evaluation DONE… but her guardian won’t release results, citing “fears” of losing control. What’s she hiding? 👀 #FreeWendy #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/zEyjdbGgrM — The Wendy Archive (@thewendyarchive) August 12, 2025

While the medical findings have not been included in the legal documents, some sources revealed the diagnosis to the outlet. The media personality first came to know about suffering from frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023.

Everything we know about Wendy Williams' guardianship being upheld by the court

According to a recent People report, the outlet checked the official documents and discovered Wendy undergoing a "significant number of tests (both medical and neuropsychological) and scans (including brain imaging)" for her medical history and diagnosis. She has finished the evaluation, and the concerned team of doctors also shared an "opinion" about her well-being.

According to the information stated in the legal paperwork, Wendy's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey's attorney urged for an extended guardianship. She wants the judge to take the arrangement for the next three months, till November 5.

Additionally, the lawyer pointed out that The Wendy Williams Show host's "complications have arisen." Reportedly, the challenges surged for several parties, including lawyers representing several members of Wendly's family and her ex-husband, among others. As per the attorney, these parties have already hinted at their plans to contest the guardianship and Sabrina Morrissey's role as guardian.

Three groups, one led by her lawyer Joe Tacopina, another by legal guardian Sabrina Morrissey, and another by ex-husband Kevin Hunter, are all claiming they know what's best for Wendy Williams



However, the judge overseeing Williams’ guardianship tapped a trio of lawyers — and… https://t.co/P0k2zIuBYi pic.twitter.com/ki3sJTz9p7 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 12, 2025

The development came to the official attention about five months after Williams was shifted to a hospital by the New York Police Department on March 10 from her previous assisted living facility. According to People, she contacted Good Day New York and disclosed undergoing mental competency evaluations after her dementia diagnosis in 2023. Also, she noted that she was "cognitively impaired."

She was at the hospital with her caretaker, Ginalia Monterrosa. Claiming, "I passed with flying colors!" she also urged Ginalia to explain "everything" in detail. Her care provider reflected on the medical examinations and opened up to host Rosanna Scotto, stating,

"She had those tests, she’s been deemed she is not incapacitated. I think it’s great news, and it’s public, and everybody knows factually that Wendy’s not incapacitated."

On being asked by Rosanna to reflect on whether the talk show host felt satisfaction with the independent evaluation of her mental health, Wendy responded, saying,

"Absolutely. That is what I want, and that is what I got."

Follow Primetimer for more such updates.