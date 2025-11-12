Does Wendy Williams really have dementia? New medical tests suggest otherwise

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 29: TV personality Wendy Williams attends Wendy Digital Event at Atlanta Tech Village Rooftop on August 29, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A top neurologist has concluded that popular show host Wendy Williams does not have frontotemporal dementia, TMZ reports.

In an exclusive published on November 11, 2025, the news outlet claimed that they were informed by direct sources that Williams had undergone a series of tests in New York City, which proved that she is not as mentally impaired as claimed by an earlier test three years ago.



The popular TV show host and former On Air Personality was placed under a guardianship in 2023 after she was alleged to be of unsound mind.

Williams’ legal team will reportedly apply to terminate the guardianship in a fortnight.

According to TMZ, Williams has shown remarkable recovery in recent years, a feat that is unachievable for those with frontotemporal dementia.

Wendy Williams had previously claimed in a Breakfast Club interview that she was not cognitively impaired

Wendy Williams was confined to an assisted living facility after she was placed under the care of a court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, in April 2023.

Her bank, Wells Fargo, had petitioned to have her placed under temporary financial guardianship. She appeared in a January 2025 episode of The Breakfast Club, where she told Charlamagne Tha God that she was fine:

“I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison,” Williams said. “I’m in this place with people in their 90s, 80s, and 70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not.”

She added:

"Listen. This system is broken, this system that I am in. This system has falsified a lot. For the last three years, I have been caught up in the system.”

She was the subject of the controversial documentary Saving Wendy Williams by TMZ.

The news outlet's latest report states that if the judge refuses to dissolve the guardianship over Wendy, lawyer Joe Tacopina plans to demand for a trial and ask a jury to decide.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.