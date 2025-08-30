UFC icon Rampage Jackson was confronted on stream over his son Raja's attack on Syko Stu

Rampage Jackson said in another video that he would like to meet Syko Stu (Image via Getty)

Rampage Jackson has been trending for some time after he was confronted by an anonymous individual about the latest incident, where his son Raja reportedly attacked Syko Stu during a match in Los Angeles on August 23, 2025. Notably, Stu had to be transported to the hospital.

According to Dexerto, the UFC icon was questioned about the ongoing situation in the alleged assault case during a live-streaming session on Thursday, August 28. However, Jackson responded by saying:

“Come on bro. Nah. Respectfully, shut the fu** up. No, no handshake on that. Respectfully, shut the fu** up. I’m dealing with that sh*t.”

Rampage also claimed that he was getting “racist threats”, with people telling him that they were going to kill him and his family members. He requested everyone not to discuss the assault incident anymore, adding that they should move on now.

During another appearance on Kick three days after the incident, Rampage Jackson said that it is not easy for him to talk about it. He said that he was feeling bad about the fact that Syko Stu’s family had to witness such a bad thing happening with their son. Furthermore, Rampage mentioned that he would like to meet and speak with Syko Stu one day. Addressing his son Raja, he said:

“I’m doing what any father would do. Being a father in hard moments like this. Sometimes you’re proud of your kids, sometimes you’re not proud, but at the end of the day, you’re still their father.”

Syko Stu has been recovering: Family updates on social media and more

While netizens have been praying for a quick recovery of the popular wrestler and military veteran, his brother, Andrew Smith, has continued sharing updates on his current condition. Shortly after the incident, Smith confirmed through his Facebook account that Stu was stable but still critical.

Back on August 24, 2025, Andrew expressed gratitude to everyone for their support in another post, confirming that Syko Stu was conscious and remembered everything that happened with him. In another update the same day, Smith wrote:

“Stuart is resting since he sustained severe injuries to his head. He is currently conscious and able to talk but will have a difficult recovery ahead. With all the media and social media attention it’s been hard to get back to everyone. Stuart Smith appreciates all the love and support.”

Meanwhile, Syko Stu’s wife, Contessa Patterson, has already launched a GoFundMe page to get help in her husband’s recovery, along with covering the medical bills and loss of income. Donations of more than $200,000 have been made so far, and the description also says:

“Stuart Smith is a U.S. Army veteran who used wrestling as an outlet to deal with his PTSD, this incident has not only caused major physical harm, but will also disrupt his career inside the ring and outside of it.”

The assault incident happened at the Knox Experience show, where Stu was allegedly punched multiple times by Raja Jackson inside the ring. The incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, as per The New York Times.