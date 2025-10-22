Did Eminem turn down $60M Charlie Kirk Disney documentary? Claim debunked

Inductee Eminem attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Once again, social media is inundated with misinformation, this time that rapper Eminem allegedly rejected a $60 million deal with Disney to make a documentary about the legacy of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The viral post, shared by a Facebook account named Marshall Masterpiece, states Eminem turned down the offer in order to respect Kirk, and allegedly said, “My friend is gone, let him rest in peace. Money doesn’t matter.” There is no evidence that supports the claim, and it has been completely debunked by online critics and Eminem fans.

"In an unexpected move that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, Eminem, a close friend of Charlie Kirk, has turned down a massive $60 million offer from Walt Disney to promote and produce a documentary about Charlie’s legacy," the post read.

The post, which was widely shared on Facebook and X, stated that Eminem turned down the lucrative Disney offer to “honor the memory of Kirk” and “support his family.”

"'$60 million? Keep it!'"Eminem reportedly said, choosing friendship and respect over luxury. He candidly shared, 'My friend is gone, let him rest in peace. Money doesn’t matter. What matters is honoring him, his life, and the love he left behind,'" the post added

It added that he was a “close friend” of Kirk, which is a false statement. There are no credible news organizations or official representatives of Eminem reporting or stating there’s any relationship between the two men.

An investigation of Eminem's verified social media accounts, including Instagram and X, finds no mention of Charlie Kirk or anything about a Disney project. Moreover, searching Eminem's official site and press releases has not shown any evidence of such a deal or public announcement.

Given Eminem's well documented extreme views on politics, often critical of right-wing figures, including those affiliated with Donald Trump, the notion that he would produce a documentary or endorse a documentary honoring a conservative activist seems unlikely.

Other recent stories linking Eminem to tributes and projects honoring Charlie Kirk

This story comes after a series of fake news stories falsely linked Eminem to discussing tributes and plans to honor Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed in Utah in early September 2025.

In September, several videos went viral citing that Eminem had released an "emotional tribute song" called Charlie Kirk: Home With The Lord and that he and musician Kid Rock had created a charity in Kirk's name dubbed From Debate to Great.

Both of these rumors were disproven by the fact-checking website Lead Stories, which noted that the video claiming to be a tribute was labeled by YouTube as containing altered or synthetic content, which means the video was AI-generated, and that the charity came from a clickbait site originating out of Vietnam.

Today Kid Rock and Eminem agreed to bury their political differences to launch a charity in Charlie Kirk’s name, called “Charlie Kirk: From Debate to Great.” The foundation will fund and organize debate events at universities across the country—carrying forward the mission Kirk… — Nick (@Tenn_MAGA2) September 13, 2025

This pattern of fake claims demonstrates an emerging trend of misinformation using the names of celebrities to lend authority to stories that are not real. It clearly indicates that misinformation can easily provoke outrage with politically charged topics when a celebrity such as Eminem is included.

Currently, there is no evidence that Eminem was ever friends with Charlie Kirk, released a tribute song to Charlie, collaborated with Kid Rock, or turned down a multimillion-dollar opportunity from Disney. The claim is completely false and simply another example of unchecked misinformation fueled by AI circulating online.