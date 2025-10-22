Jay-Z's alleged son Rymir Satterthwaite's godmother files temporary restraining order against the rapper months after dropping lawsuit

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Jay-Z attends Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, October 22, Nicki Minaj shared a tweet from @diddydocket, which shared court documents of a temporary restraining order filed against Jay-Z. The order was filed by Lillie Coley, the godmother of Rymir Satterthwaite, who has been alleged to be the rapper's illegitimate son.

lol ok. Got it. 👍🏽 Filed on 10.21~

No wonder tmz supposedly has to release that same stale tea about me tmrw. lol. I knew I started getting weird text messages today with ppl acting odd for a reason.



The patterns with these ppl are so obvious now that it’s just more & more… https://t.co/TvZE8Yxtw5 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 22, 2025

It also shows cause to halt Shawn Carter's retialatory court proceedings in a New Jersey court "explicitly to punish Plaintiff for filing this federal action".

In the caption of the post, Minaj expressed her frustration about the fact that despite the new filing being a major development, no media outlet had covered it. The Barbie rapper further wrote:

"They seem to always try to involve me with a silly story to cover up their own nonsense. They’re THAT terrified of my fans’ words. Like they’re that scared of seeing comments about themselves that they don’t 'like'."

Nicki concluded that Carter pulled "allll of this smoke & mirror bullsh*t" every time there was a new update in their legal cases. She also accused the rapper of "acting like teenage girls scared to go outside with a fkng pimple on their face" when they were actually pushing 60s.

Jay-Z called Rymir Satterthwaite's claims of being his son a "decades long harassment"

Rymir Satterthwaite, the man claiming JAY-Z is his father, says his fight is not over yet! If you recall, he recently dropped his paternity case against JAY-Z pic.twitter.com/Ecu4pmexke — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 27, 2025

The latest development in the legal battle between Jay-Z and Rymir Satterthwaite comes months after the rapper fought back against his alleged son's lawsuit. In June 2025, Carter called Rymir's claims "fabricated allegations" in a court filing, accusing their latest filing of being part of their "decades long harassment".

The court document read:

"The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed—and rejected—in multiple other courts, and Plaintiff’s continued harassment of Defendant and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order."

While the intent behind Carter's filing in June was to ask for a time extension to respond to Satterthwaite's paternity suit at the time, the suit was dropped a month later, in July.

After his suit was withdrawn, Rymir posted a video on Instagram explaining his actions to his supporters. Per Jay-Z's alleged son, it was because of "a lot going on behind closed doors" that he had to take a step back from the suit.

He added that Carter had a long history of exploiting the legal system to suppress his paternity claims in multiple courts, adding that the rapper even allegedly organized shootings on his car to silence him.

However, Satterthwaite still maintained his claims about Jay-Z being his biological father, and claimed to need some time to regroup so that he could make a filing with a higher likelihood of sticking against the wealthy and influential rapper.