"Isn't that cultural appropriation?" - Internet reacts to Beyoncé being spotted shopping in Qatar wearing a hijab

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were recently seen enjoying a seemingly cultural tour in Doha, Qatar. The National Museum of Qatar shared a few photos featuring Jay-Z on their official Instagram account. The rapper was seen dressed up in a black suit with a white shirt. The post came with a caption that read,

"We're happy to welcome Jay-Z to the National Museum of Qatar, where we shared the story of our nation's rich heritage."

Meanwhile, a photo of Beyoncé too has been circulating across social media platforms. What grabbed attention about the photo was that she was seen wearing a hijab. A post by Pop Crave shared the photo and claimed that she was out there shopping. This garnered massive attention online, with many believing that this too could be treated as "cultural appropriation."

One user tweeted,

"Isn't that cultural appropriation?"

​

"Cultural appropriation at its finest," added another one.

"My culture is not your closet 📢🗣️," stated a netizen.

Meanwhile, a lot of other comments have filled up the social media platform. Some even pointed out that she looked very stylish even in the middle of a casual activity like shopping. One commented,

"Queen Bey serving international style, even while shopping. 👑"

"Even shopping looks like a fashion shoot when it’s Beyoncé," read a tweet.

"Qatar is not ready for that level of star power 🔥," wrote an X user.

According to Britannica, cultural appropriation can be defined as "adoption of certain clothing... or tradition belonging to a minority culture... by a dominant culture... in a way that is exploitative... or stereotypical."

A man, identified as Kelvin Lanier Evans, was indicted for allegedly stealing unreleased music by Beyoncé

In separate news, it has been reported that a man identified as Kelvin Lanier Evans faced indictment for allegedly stealing unreleased Beyoncé music. According to reports by FOX 5 Atlanta, the incident happened during a car break-in that took place in July of this year.

According to investigating officers, the suspect stole hard drives, laptops, and personal items. These hard drives reportedly contained unreleased music by the artist and set lists, as well as materials needed during the shows at the time of her Cowboy Carter Tour. According to officers, the theft happened in the garage of an apartment building.

The car was a rental and was being used by Christopher Grant, a choreographer working for Beyoncé. The occupants went out to eat while the car reportedly had broken down. After an hour, they returned and discovered that the back window was shattered and several suitcases were missing.

The outlet reported that the personal items that were allegedly stolen belonged to Grant and a dancer named Diandre Blue. According to reports, a 911 call from one of the victims revealed that the content of the hard drive was really important and it belonged to a VIP client.

Eventually, Kelvin Lanier Evans was identified as a suspect, and he was taken into custody in Hapeville. No further details about the value of the stolen goods have been revealed as of now.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has not responded to the remarks and reactions she has been getting after the reported photo clicked in Qatar went viral.