"Twitch didn't attempt to force": Cinna addresses rumors of Twitch forcing Meet and greet amid Emiru assault controversy

Cinna Clarifies TwitchCon Participation Following Emiru Assault Incident (Image via X / @cinnabrit2)

Brittany Lynn Watts, or Cinna as fans know her, spoke out about the rumors regarding why she pulled out of TwitchCon 2025. This followed claims of an alleged incident with fellow streamer Emily “Emiru” Schunk during the event.

Cinna shared a video online explaining why she skipped her planned meet-and-greet and performance. She and her team chose to step back because of security concerns. She made it clear that Twitch never forced her to attend or participate in any way, squashing rumors that hinted otherwise.

“didn’t want to stay in the same place for too long,” Cinna stated, pointing out the choice was made to stay safe.

"Concerns. We pulled the meet and greet and my team and I decided to pull out of the show for the exact same reason because of our contract. Twitch didn’t attempt to force me to do the show (however don’t take this as me saying I don’t STILL stand on what I said about safety with," she wrote on X.

So seeing some misunderstanding with the twitch clip of emis show- my team and my contract specifically wanted me to do a show and meet and greet. When I cancelled, we gave a reason due to not wanting to be in one spot for more than an hour at a time due to security and safety — cinnaAlt (@cinnabrit2) October 18, 2025

Emiru assault incident at TwitchCon 2025 sparks renewed safety concerns

People have been talking a lot about an incident that happened on October 17, 2025, during Emiru’s meet-and-greet at the San Diego Convention Center. A brief video from the event shows a man walking up to Emiru onstage. He grabs her and leans towards her neck. She pushes him away, and event security steps in to remove him.

The video spread fast on platforms like X (Twitter) and Reddit, grabbing a lot of attention from streamers and fans. Plenty of people raised worries about the safety rules in place for the convention. This event brings in thousands every year to join panels, enjoy community activities, and meet creators in person.

After the incident, Twitch released an official statement to emphasize its focus on keeping attendees safe. A spokesperson from the company said,

“The safety and security of everyone attending TwitchCon is our top priority. The conduct of the individual involved was entirely unacceptable and deeply disturbing. They were immediately removed from the convention grounds and have been permanently banned from Twitch, across both online and in-person events. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment.”

People have been paying more attention to security concerns at big creator events this year, including TwitchCon. Streamers like Valkyrae and QTCinderella decided to skip the 2025 convention. They said they still feel uneasy about the safety of female creators during public meet-and-greets.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has said the company keeps looking into and improving how they handles security at official events. Even with these promises, people are still talking about harassment issues and on-site safety after problems involving streamers from other platforms caused disruptions during TwitchCon 2024.

For Emiru, this marks the second public safety-related incident in recent months. Back in March 2025, she was streaming live in Santa Monica with Cinna and Valkyrae when a man threatened them. The incident sparked talks about how safe public spaces are for streamers.

TwitchCon 2025 takes place from October 17 to 19. Event organizers said they are working with authorities and reviewing their security plans after what has happened.