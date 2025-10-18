Costco Halloween 2025: Best deals on decor and candies to turn your spooky on

GRAYS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 5: A general view of a Costco Wholesale at Lakeside Retail Park on February 5, 2024 in Grays, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

With Halloween edging, Costco is turning up the volume on its inventory, stitching together a blend of spooky amusement and clever savings for the bargain‑hunter. The retailer's Halloween lineup stretches across a spectrum, glow‑in‑the‑dark décor that can transmute any space into a haunted showcase plus a smorgasbord of costumes and confections that appeal to kids, teens and even adults alike. By rolling out deals that playfully tickle the fancy of both ghoul‑devotees and penny‑pinching shoppers, Costco is planting its flag as the one‑stop destination for every must‑have to kick off the season in style.

Inventory is evaporating faster than a phantom at sunrise, so snap up these essentials now to dazzle trick‑or‑treaters and turn your house into a haunted haven before the aisles run dry. With offers engineered to charm both Halloween aficionados and penny‑wise shoppers, Costco stakes its claim as the one‑stop hub for everything needed to celebrate the season in style.

1. Teetot Sparkly Mermaid child costume

Costco is turning heads this season with its addition: the Teetot Sparkly Mermaid child costume, priced at $37.99. The retailer's lineup already boasts a parade of eye‑catching picks, ninjas, blazing dragons, playful firefighters, and neon‑pink flamingos. What sets Costco's costumes apart is the use of fabrics and a durability that outlasts the store‑bought outfit, making them a go‑to pick for parents who want both fun and quality.

2. Skeleton with LCD Eyes and Sound

Get set to level up your Halloween display with a motion‑activated skeleton that practically commands attention. Tagged at $359.99, this beast sports moving LCD eyes and a soundtrack of spine‑tingling noises, turning any yard into a spooky showcase. Assembly is a breeze, and its eye‑catching presence is bound to draw looks and spark neighborhood chatter.

3. Animated monster

Priced at $349.99, the latest Halloween hit, a moving animated monster, has quickly become the talk of the season. Its realistic movements and spine‑tingling charisma give it a presence that can't be ignored. Engineered to lift any spooky arrangement, this decoration pledges to layer on a dose of eerie excitement for any seasonal display.

4. Werewolf statue

Costco's newest seasonal addition is a snarling werewolf statue, tagged at $399.99. Meticulously sculpted, it instantly grabs the spotlight as a centerpiece for Halloween. Fall décor radiates a menacing vibe that can dominate any outdoor arrangement.

5. Pumpkin decoration

Disney is dusting this Halloween with a pinch of its signature magic, unveiling a themed pumpkin decoration that carries a price tag of $114.99. The whimsical collectible injects an enchanted vibe into any seasonal tableau, weaving together the unmistakable Disney charm with the warm, crisp tones of autumn décor. Thanks to its wrought design, the piece stands out as an item for fans eager to give their Halloween setup an extra lift.

6. Charms Blow Pops candy

Patented in 1969, Charms Blow Pops have become a candy‑world staple. It still shows up as a Halloween favorite for many. Their hallmark pairing, a candy shell encasing a bubble‑gum center, turns the lollipop into a treat that lingers well beyond the first lick. Shoppers can now discover a 100‑count bundle of Blow Pops brimming with the staples of Cherry, Grape, Sour Apple, Strawberry, and Watermelon. Tagged at $16, the bulk deal slides neatly into the budget of any party planner or seasonal festivity host.

7. Kirkland Signature Favorites

Costco's Kirkland Signature Favorites bag has become a standout hit among candy lovers, amassing over 1,200 reviews on the retailer's website. Packed with a medley of chocolate bars, Almond Joy, Butterfinger, Hershey's Milk Chocolate, Snickers, and Twix, the 90‑ounce bag promises variety, although the exact assortment isn't guaranteed. Customers keep raving that the box delivers a mix of fun‑size treats for an easy‑on‑the‑budget price, about $24, making it the go‑to pick for Halloween, parties, or simply stocking up on sweets. A sizable crowd also scours for coupons, eager to squeeze value out of the deal.

8. Hershey's Miniature Candy

Since their debut in 1939, Hershey's Miniatures have become a chocolate staple, shrinking beloved bars, Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Krackel, and Mr. Goodbar, down to bite‑size pieces. Though Hershey's Bites have long disappeared from store shelves, these little morsels have hung on, making them the easy choice for Halloween candy bags or a cheerful touch on any autumn table. At Costco, a 56‑ounce bag of confections, 180 pieces, costs about $21, giving candy lovers a generous stash to hand out to trick‑or‑treaters or keep at home.

