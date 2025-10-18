Why did Mark Chesnutt cancel his upcoming shows? All about Country Music legends health struggles

Country‑music fans were left in the lurch Thursday when 62‑year‑old Mark Chesnutt was suddenly whisked to the hospital moments before his planned Louisiana gig. He had been slated to open for Alabama at the Raising Cane's River Center, but an abrupt bout of illness compelled him to seek attention, ABC affiliate WBRX News 2 reported.

PEOPLE says venue officials confirmed that Chesnutt was let in "for reasons" but wouldn't elaborate further. Even though he didn't show up, his band soldiered on, ensuring the night still unfolded for the crowd.

Country star Mark Chesnutt cancels New Mexico festival appearance following hospitalization for high blood pressure and sodium tests

Mark Chesnutt, the singer behind hits like "Brother Jukebox" was admitted to the hospital on Friday, Oct. 17, for a sodium test after doctors detected a blood pressure reading his manager, Tony Conway, told Eastern New Mexico News. The news broke a day before he was slated to perform at the One Portales Wine, Beer and Music Festival, in New Mexico, an appearance that has now been called off.

Eastern New Mexico University used its Instagram feed to break the news that the event had been scrapped, pledging to return the ticket money and laying the blame at the feet of circumstances.

Following months of recovery, he got back on stage in October 2024. Resumed his touring schedule. In their words:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Mark Chesnutt will no longer be able to perform at the One Portales Wine, Beer, and Music Festival. We unfortunately will have to cancel the event. Refunds will be emailed to all ticket buyers in the upcoming days. We apologize for this cancellation and hope to bring another high-quality act to Portales in the future."

Chesnutt's recent hospitalization adds another chapter to a string of health setbacks, including an emergency quadruple‑bypass surgery in June 2024 after a break announced in November 2023 because of health issues. Chesnutts' management has yet to disclose specifics about his health, but he's already offered apologies to his supporters and is looking forward to stepping back onto the stage in the near future.

