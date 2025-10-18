Did TwitchCon ban Emiru's favorite security guard? Video of the streamer saying only big creators get additional security goes viral

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: BSmokeyGaming and guest attend TwitchCon 2024 San Diego on September 21, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

The 2025 TwitchCon became embroiled in controversy on its first day after a male attendee attacked Emiru. After the video of the attack went viral online, many netizens began to question why the security guard wasn't prompt in his job.

🚨Emiru spoke about her favorite security guard Dave getting banned from TwitchCon 😭



"I had a security guard two years ago where there was a guy following me around TwitchCon, and he asked him to stop multiple times. The guy wouldn't stop, so he grabbed the guy but he didn't… pic.twitter.com/QzIMZFulOk — Bestfriend (@BestfriendKick) October 18, 2025

It also led to an older video of the Twitch streamer going viral, where she talked about her favorite security guard being banned from TwitchCon.

In the clip, Emiru told a fellow streamer that TwitchCon required attendees to fill out forms to get their own security guards and allowed only the high-profile creators to do so.

She then went on to talk about her favorite security guard and how he was banned from the event. She said,

"I had a security guard two years ago where there was a guy following me around TwitchCon, and he asked him to stop multiple times. The guy wouldn't stop, so he grabbed the guy but he didn't like hurt him. He was just holding the guy until the con security came."

Emiru continued:

"And then for some reason they're like, yeah, because your security guard touched him, he's perma-banned from the venue forever. But he didn't even hit him or anything, he just held him while they waited for the police to come. It was my favorite security guard. I can't have him at TwitchCon anymore."

​For the unversed, the 2025 TwitchCon is being held in San Diego's Convention Center over the weekend (from October 17 to 19).

After Emiru's attack video went viral, netizens called for the security guard to be fired

Twitch streamer Emiru was assaulted during her meet and greet at TwitchCon

pic.twitter.com/v0XRfhlQuC — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 18, 2025

Fans now know why Emiru's favorite security guard wasn't at the TwitchCon to take swift action when a stranger attacked her on Friday. However, his replacement did such a poor job that it led to netizens rallying for his dismissal from the event.

After the video of Emiru being attacked at the TwitchCon went viral, netizens were questioning his efficiency at work.

"why was security so late/what were they doing and wtf is wrong with people??? buddy needs to be behind bars," commented an X user.

"Dumba** security nowhere to be found. Mf just casually strolled past them," wrote another.

"Twitch needs better security and more vetting. This is so gross!" replied a third one.

"Fire the secuity guards like what the hell is bro doinng all the way over there? He should be frontlining," pointed out a fourth netizen.

As TwitchCon celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, other streamers who are scheduled to appear include ExtraEmily, aldo_geo, bbnogames, Cinna and Deusamir.