TwitchCon attack: Fans speculate Emiru's attacker was carrying a knife or needle after slowing down the video of the incident

SAN JOSE, CA - OCTOBER 27: Tyler "Ninja" Blevins plays Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 during the Doritos Bowl 2018 at TwitchCon 2018 in the San Jose Convention Center on October 27, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

As the 2025 TwitchCon kicked off in San Diego on Friday, October 17, streamer Emiru, who was hosting a meet-and-greet session at the event, was attacked by a male attendee on stage.

The attacker appeared on stage as a fan wanting to interact with Emiru, but then attempted to kiss her on the neck without her consent, with a security guard intervening immediately. As he was being taken away, the man pulled something out of his pocket, surprising everyone at the TwitchCon.

Twitch streamer Emiru was assaulted during her meet and greet at TwitchCon

pic.twitter.com/v0XRfhlQuC — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 18, 2025

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, with netizens slowing it down to figure out what the object was. Some of them believe it was a knife, while others believe it was a needle.

"Am I tripping or is this a knife being pulled by the dude who assaulted Emiru at twitch con? Last two seconds of the video in slow motion," commented an X user.

"Was the guy who sexually assaulted Emiru carrying a knife at Twitchcon? What is in his pocket?" - questioned another.

"Whatever he pulls out at the end is far too small to be a flip knife. I am guessing it is a needle that he may have planned to inject Emiru with," speculated a third one.

"Actually disgusting & so disturbing seeing Emiru get assaulted at Twitchcon during a meet & greet. Also pulls out something that looks like a knife while walking away, hope that guys been caught. Public events are so unsafe right now, I’m worried for people at tomorrow's protests," wrote a fourth netizen.

"The man who assaulted emiru looks like he had some kind of object resemling a knife!" replied a fifth one.

"Did the dude pull out a knife or something there towards the after he got shoved? It looked and sounded like something and you could hear a 'click,'" - commented a sixth user.

Streamers Valkyrae and QTCinderella already withdrew from TwitchCon over security concerns

It appears that other Twitch streamers had already predicted something similar to what happened with Emiru at TwitchCon. Weeks ago, Valkyrae and QTCinderella addressed the matter in their appearance on the Wine About It Podcast.

They discussed with Pokimane, their guest in the episode, about not attending the upcoming event. Valkyrae said:

"I’m kind of afraid to go to TwitchCon. I’ve been so anxious and scared and sad this whole past week with everything that’s been going on."

QT expressed her fear as well:

"We’re in a bit of a conundrum. We’re supposed to do Wine About It live at TwitchCon. Respectfully, I don’t feel irrational about it. I feel very scared."

In the wake of streamers pulling out of TwitchCon, Dan Clancy, the CEO of the platform, reassured the attendees of its safety. Last month, he said:

"I want to be very clear; we take security at our events, like TwitchCon, extremely seriously. Every year, we build on successful approaches to TwitchCon safety and security, particularly as we become aware of new or emerging security or safety challenges."