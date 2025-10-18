“Chalk the whole convention”: TwitchCon security under fire for Emiru’s assault following recent withdrawals from streamers like Valkyrae and QTCinderella

Twitch streamer Emiru assaulted at TwitchCon (Image via X / @yoxics)

Twitch streamer Emiru (Emily Schunk) dealt with a security scare at a meet-and-greet event during TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego. Videos on X and Reddit show a guy coming up to her on stage and trying to touch her without permission. Security guards jumped in right away, pulled the man away from Emiru, and got her off the stage. This event sparked a lot of talk online, with many streamers and fans worried about how safe big conventions are.

Some people at the event said on social media that the guy seemed to have something that looked like a knife, but nobody in charge has confirmed it. After the incident, people in the streaming world are asking for better protection for content creators at public events.

"This absolutely unacceptable. This is disgusting and terrifying. Twitch Con is supposed to be a space where everyone feels safe. Where creators and fans can interact in person. And if they can’t even ensure that for the creators on day 1?! Chalk the whole convention. Idc," an X user reacted to the leaked video footage.

Fans express outrage over safety concerns at TwitchCon following recent incident involving Emiru

The online response to the incident reflects a growing frustration among fans and viewers regarding safety standards at major conventions.

"Ppl are genuinely so detached from society , in what world is it ok to do that to a woman in general , how do these people act around there mothers and sisters," an X user reacted to the incident.

"Twitchcon doesn't even know how to run a safe event. People getting SA'ed, other breaking their back, etc," another commented.

Viewers also emphasized that the issue extends beyond a single incident—highlighting repeated safety lapses and questioning the event’s preparedness to protect attendees and creators alike.

"If twitch con can’t take accountability to have the minimum expectations of security for their creators. They shouldn’t host a con period. Because atp no one is safe," one wrote.

"remember when dan clancy said twitchcon would be safe for women," one said.

"Bro wtf is wrong with people yeah security was late to stop it but like why the hell do people think this is okay behavior to do in the first place to someone," another user wrote.

"Twitch wonders why no streamer wants to attend Twitch Con. They let gross shit like happen fuck Twitch Con, and fuck this dude," a person wrote.

This talk is happening while big-name streamers like Valkyrae and QTCinderella are backing out of TwitchCon because they're worried about safety too.

Right now, the people running TwitchCon and the local police haven't said anything about what's going on with the suspect or if they're facing any charges. The event is still going on as planned, but more people are paying attention to how they're handling security and keeping everyone safe.