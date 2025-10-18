Was Duke Roufus married? Family details explored as ex-kickboxer and MMA coach dies at 55

Duke Roufus, celebrated kickboxer and MMA coach, dies at 55 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Duke Roufus, a major name in mixed martial arts and a retired pro kickboxer, was married to his wife, Tami Roufus, and they had a daughter, Lula Roufus. Throughout his career, his family stood by him, helping him juggle his personal life and professional milestones.

Roufus died in his sleep on Thursday at the age of 55. Fighters, peers and fans have shared heartfelt tributes, honoring the lasting impact he made both inside and outside the ring, with many recalling the guidance and encouragement he offered to aspiring fighters.

Duke Roufus, famed coach and former kickboxer, dies at 55 years old pic.twitter.com/16kWG3JluB — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 18, 2025

Tributes pour in for Duke Roufus from fighters and peers

News of Duke Roufus’ death was shared by his longtime business partner, Scott Joffe.

"Duke was more than a celebrated trainer and champion kickboxer—he was a mentor, innovator, father, and friend whose influence transformed the landscape of mixed martial arts," Joffe wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"When my dad was killed you took me in and became my father," Anthony Pettis wrote. Together we did the impossible and made it to the top! I will always make you proud. You've taught me so much. I will make sure your legacy continues on."

Former student Tyron Woodley wrote,

"Love you @coachdukeroufus! You showed me the recipe to being a champion, made fighting fun for me again. Sacrificed to make sure my brothers and I realized our goals. You said, 'I'm not your striking coach, I'm your winning coach!' That was in battle and in Life. Hit me in the heart to hear the news."

Sergio Pettis wrote,

"You’ve taught me so much in life and in the fight game. This one hurts for sure. I love you @coachdukeroufus."

Duke Roufus' legacy in kickboxing and MMA coaching

Roufus had established a reputation as a rival and a coach. He started the Roufusport MMA Academy in Milwaukee and helped grow the careers of several world champs like Anthony Pettis, Sergio Pettis, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Roufus started his kickboxing journey in the late 1980s, inspired by his older brother Rick Roufus. He achieved a professional record of 36 wins, eight losses and one draw. Out of his victories, 26 were knockouts. Among his wins, there were 26 knockouts. He also participated in major titles, such as the W.K.A. North American Super Heavyweight champion and the I.K.F. World Super Heavyweight champion.

After stepping away from competition in 2000, Roufus started coaching and made a name for himself in MMA. He launched Roufusport and coached fighters, guiding them from the start of their journeys to reaching the top levels of the sport. His mentorship of the Pettis brothers stood out after they lost their father. Anthony Pettis often said Roufus helped him through tough moments and played a huge part in his path to becoming a champion.

Roufus' MMA career made him very respected in the fighting arena, and he was essential in making some of the best in the sport. The martial arts world still remembers Roufus, whose memory is glorified not only as a good fighter and coach but also as a guide and a loving family member.