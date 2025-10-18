How long did Ace Frehley's parents live? Late KISS guitarist shared his psychic's prediction months before his death at 74

American musician Ace Frehley plays guitar as he performs on stage at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois, September 4, 1987 (Image via Getty)

Months before his death, Ace Frehley mentioned a psychic prediction that he would live to be 100 years old. However, the founding guitarist of KISS died on Thursday, October 16, at the age of 74.

In a March 2025 interview with The Aquarian, Ace expressed optimism about his life span. According to him, longevity runs in his family, as his mother, Esther Anna Hecht, lived to be 86, and his father, Carl, lived to be 96.

"Luckily, I have good genes," Frehley said. "My dad lived to be 96, and my mom lived to be 86, but her older sister lived to be 99. I mean, we have longevity in the family on both sides."

He also recalled speaking to a psychic:

"I just spoke to a psychic. She goes, 'Ace, you're going to live to be a hundred.' So I said, 'No problem!'"

According to The Guardian, Ace's father was a church organist and his mother a pianist.

Meanwhile, during the interview, Ace also expressed gratitude for being able to perform again after injuring his right arm two and a half years ago.

"I hurt my arm about two-and-a-half years ago – I fell down a flight of stairs," he said. "It’s been a struggle because I landed on my right arm, and that’s the arm that I strum with when I play guitar. So it feels great to get up onstage because I wasn’t sure if it was ever going to get back to the way it used to be."

How did Ace Frehley die?

We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and… pic.twitter.com/y19anvZXbz — KISS (@kiss) October 17, 2025

Ace Frehley's family announced his death in a statement to People magazine on Thursday, October 16, stating that the guitarist died earlier that day in Morristown, New Jersey.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth," the statement read.

They continued:

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"

Although Ace's cause of death is not immediately known, according to TMZ, Ace was hospitalized on life support, and the prognosis was "not good," due to a brain bleed caused by a fall in his studio several weeks ago. The fall led to the cancellation of his upcoming shows.

The outlet cited sources who claimed that the guitarist was on a ventilator for some time, and his family was considering ending his life support.

A statement was released on September 25, according to which Ace was "fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time."

Another statement released on October 6 stated that Ace "made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates" due to "some ongoing medical issues."

Stay tuned for more updates.