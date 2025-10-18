What did TwitchCon say about security? Event organizers' blog about ensuring the safety of attendees goes viral in the wake of Emiru's assault

Emiro was allegedly assaulted at TwitchCon, (Photo via Instagram/@emiru.jpg)

Questions about safety sparked after streamer Emiru reportedly was assaulted on the first day of TwitchCon 2025. The popular cosplayer and YouTuber apparently faced the situation during a meet-and-greet session on Friday, October 17, 2025. Earlier this month, TwitchCon opened up about the security measures that they have undertaken at the event.

In the blog post, they first mentioned that they have undertaken measures and procedures to ensure the safety of every individual at the event. The post suggested that the venue will be covered with security personnel posted at different spaces. From screening protocols to access control protocols, the venue reportedly has it all.

To ensure safety, their security team collaborated with the San Diego Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies. The post further added,

"During the event, individuals who are found to be out of compliance with our Events Code of Conduct will be removed from the venue and may be barred from participating in future Twitch events, including TwitchCon."

They also suggested that indefinitely suspended users will not be able to buy tickets to enter the event. This post went viral on social media following the tragic incident that reportedly happened with Emiru. Netizens went ahead and bashed the man who allegedly assaulted the streamer at the event.

A video capturing the alleged assault on Emiru has been going viral on social media platforms

As previously mentioned, the reported incident happened during a meet-and-greet session on Friday. A video capturing the situation has surfaced on social media and is going viral as well. In the footage, a man is seen approaching Emiru while she's on stage. Shortly after, the man seemingly grabbed her and leaned in for a kiss.

The streamer pushed the man away before the security personnel intervened in the situation. The original post was made by a user with the account handle @BaconCrumbz. They also wrote,

"So some freak just assaulted Emiru at @TwitchCon . This behavior is fucking disgusting. I’m amazed that she still came back to finish the Meet and Greet line, honestly she deserves the utmost of respect. THIS HAS TO STOP!!!"

The post already has been viewed more than a million times, and many have condemned this behavior by the man in the clip. Others showed concerns about the streamer and hoped that she was doing alright. Meanwhile, another old video resurfaced on social media where Emiru was talking about her favorite security guard, who apparently got banned from TwitchCon.

Emiru recalled an incident at a previous TwitchCon, when the guard confronted a man who was following her around. According to her, he warned him, but when the man didn't leave her alone, the guard held him until the venue security arrived. However, the streamer was told that the guard was banned since he touched the man. The cosplayer also stated that she couldn't bring him to the event anymore.

Emiru has 1.1 million followers on Instagram, more than a million subscribers on YouTube, and almost 2 million followers on Twitch. She also has accounts on TikTok and Reddit. The reels that she posts on Instagram usually garner millions of views.

