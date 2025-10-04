Asmongold to QTCinderella: All the streamers skipping San Diego TwitchCon

Doritos Bowl 2018 at TwitchCon 2018 in the San Jose Convention Center (Image via Getty)

Several prominent streamers have decided to withdraw from attending TwitchCon 2025, the popular streamer convention scheduled from October 17 to 19, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center, located at 111 Harbor D, San Diego, CA 92101.

For instance, QTCinderella "Blaire" and Valkyrae "Rachel," the hosts of Wine About It podcast, revealed that they won't be attending TwitchCon 2025, citing security concerns as the reason for their absence.

Revealing the news in a livestream, Valkyrae said:

"Just so you guys know, QT and I are not going to TwitchCon anymore, we did back out. We are going to make it up for you guys because we did have an on-stage Wine About It in front of a live audience set."

However, she shared that they will make it up to fans by doing their "first ever Wine About It episode live on stream together."

Valkyrae & QTCinderella have decided they will no longer be going to TwitchCon this year in San Diego.

Explaining the potential reason for not attending TwitchCon, Valkyrae said:

"I'm just really uncomfortable with the world right now. America is in a weird spot, weird things are happening and it's just... I don't feel safe. I'm just uncomfortable. I hope you're all being safe as well. It's crazy times! Crazy things are happening. I open up to see the news and I'm like 'Holy moly, what is happening?' Other than that, it's too much travelling."

While Pokimane has not yet confirmed her absence from TwitchCon, she shared some reservations about the event during a recent episode of the Sweet n' Sour podcast. Her co-host Lily Pichu also shared that she will be attending the event since she has an artist booth; however, she mentioned she might cancel the meet and greet.

"I think a lot of people are… I’m not in the mood to meet people lately," she added.

Other streamers skipping TwitchCon 2025

Political streamer Hasan Piker, widely known as HasanAbi, explained the reason behind not attending TwitchCon in a 38-second X video dated September 28, 2025. He shared that he is simply worried about the safety of others.

"As I said already, I'm not going to TwitchCon, not because I'm worried about my own safety, but I'm literally not going to TwitchCon because I'm worried about the safety of others," the streamer said.

He continued:

"I don't want to put them in the f**king crosshairs if some psycho freak decides, like, I'm going to go there. I'm very publicly not going to TwitchCon for that reason. So, make with that information... do with that information what you will. Right?"

HasanAbi announces he will not be attending TwitchCon for the safety of others around him



After QtCenderella and Valyrae's response gained public attention, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy addressed the concerns during the 39th episode of the Patch Notes livestream, claiming that they take "security at our events, like TwitchCon, extremely seriously."

He pointed out that every year they "build on successful approaches to TwitchCon safety and security, particularly as we become aware of new or emerging security or safety challenges."

Dan added:

"We have teams focused on this year-round, including keeping creators and community members safe on Twitch or at TwitchCon. We have rules and standards regarding TwitchCon attendees, and we limit people who have been indefinitely suspended off service violations–they are not able to attend."

Although neither QtCenderella nor Valkyrae responded to Clancy's remarks, fellow streamer Asmongold weighed in, stating that if he were a woman, he "would never go to twitchcon."

Stay tuned for more updates.