Who was Arthur Jones? All about Super Bowl champ as he dies at 39

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 11: Arthur Jones #97 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on before a 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 11, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Former NFL player Arthur Jones has died, the Baltimore Ravens confirmed on Friday. Taken by this team in 2010, Jones was loved for his bright way and good work both on and off the field. With his wide smile, strong will, and warm heart, Jones left a lasting impression on his teammates, friends and family.

The Ravens sent their thoughts and prayers to his loved ones during these tough times. Jones was born into a family of professional athletes. His younger brothers are UFC heavyweight legend Jon "Bones" Jones and Chandler Jones (a four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots).

The cause of the death is still unknown. In a statement distributed by the Ravens, general manager Eric DeCosta said:

"We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing... Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic − always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends. We send our deepest condolences to the Jones family and all who loved Arthur."

Syracuse's Arthur Jones shone in NFL and was key to Ravens' Super Bowl victory

Arthur Jones was a fifth-round pick in 2010 from Syracuse. He had a great run in the NFL, which peaked during the 2012 and 2013 seasons when he recorded 8½ of his 10 career sacks. A major player for the Baltimore Ravens' win in Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers, Jones took down quarterback Colin Kaepernick right before the big Superdome lights went out. He also recovered a fumble in that big game.

During his seven-year career in the NFL, he spent four seasons with Baltimore, two with the Indianapolis Colts and ended his career in 2017 with the Washington Redskins/Commanders, recording 173 tackles and 10 sacks over 64 games. He established a school record of 38½ tackles for loss as an interior defensive lineman at Syracuse.

