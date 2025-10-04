“What are they, twelve?”: Netizens react to DDG and BenDaDonnn heatedly arguing over a seat at Adin Ross’ Brand Risk event

DDG and BenDaDonnn Clash Over Seating at Adin Ross’ Brand Risk Event (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Rappers DDG and BenDaDonnn got into a heated argument during Adin Ross’ Brand Risk event, which sparked online discussion. Reports say the clash started over a disagreement about seating and turned into a tense exchange of words in front of the crowd.

Clips from the event captured the two trying to make their points about the seat in question. Things didn’t turn physical, but their sharp words showed the tension and uneasiness in the room.

Fans and online users reacted to the video. Many noticed how intense the argument appeared. People shared memes and jokes about the moment, with some comparing it to a small argument kids might have at school because of how short it was and how often the same points were repeated.

"Heated argument over a seat—what are they, twelve?" an X user commented.

Fans react to DDG and BenDaDonnn’s heated exchange

Fans’ reactions to the heated exchange between DDG and BenDaDonnn at Adin Ross’ Brand Risk event were mixed but generally focused on the personalities and behavior of both artists.

"I always kinda felt like DDG would be a dick behind the scenes in real life. Guy tries SO hard to be super nonchalant and cool," an X user commented.

"LMAO it’s never a calm day at an Adin event drama always finds its way in," another reacted.

Many users on X highlighted DDG’s perceived attitude, suggesting he tries hard to maintain a calm, nonchalant persona while sometimes acting confrontational behind the scenes.

"I believe DDG and BenDaDonn will sort themselves out," one wrote.

"DDG be doing too much n**ga ur son is fu**ing begging too see his daddy but you out here playing games with grown men tryna get the spotlight fucking clown," another user wrote.

"Clearly Ben constantly looking to hate on DDG on the low, even when he called ddg into the ring and said some lame shit trying to be funny, now he grabbing ddg out of the seat that’s disrespectful AF! Just say it nicely and you will get your seat back," a person commented.

"DDG might b a lame. Im not familiar with his game," one said.

Adin Ross’ Brand Risk event, which gathers big names from music, gaming, and social media, keeps drawing attention for its performances and unexpected moments like this clash. The organizers chose not to release an official response about the incident, and neither DDG nor BenDaDonnn has shared their thoughts about what happened after the event.