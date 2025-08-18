“Play stupid games and get real life consequences” : Internet reacts as woman tearfully reveals she quit her job to audition for DDG’s new dating show

DDG (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., announced on August 13, 2025, that he would be creating a new dating show titled Are You My Ball: The Dating Show.

He uploaded audition dates on his Instagram, stating that only women were allowed to audition, and it took place in only three cities: Houston, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

The entire casting was livestreamed on the content creator and rapper's Twitch channel. On the last date of casting for Are You My Ball: The Dating Show, which was August 17, 2025, in Los Angeles, a woman came up to Darryl and shared that she quit her job to audition, and she didn't get selected.

DDG told her to share her social media accounts and promote herself while the unidentified woman cried. She then called her friend and told them that she wasn't selected for the dating show.

The stream viewers made fun of her, commenting with laughing emojis and telling her to go home. The clip was reuploaded on social media apps like X and Instagram.

Netizens called the unknown woman for assuming she would win the show and gain fame. DDG hugged her, and she asked the viewers to vote for her and "change" her life by getting her on the show. The Instagram page Live Bitez reuploaded the clips.

One user (@auntie_nana_ck) called her out, saying she got "real life consequences" as she didn't get selected.

"Play stupid games and get real life consequences," they wrote.

Netizens stated that the woman should have kept her job till her "dream comes true." One user (@brii_o.g) jokingly said that she should start her streaming career now.

The internet users noted that instead of crying on stream, she should have gone to her job.

Netizens continued to bash the woman, saying she quit her job for a "self shout-out" on DDG's stream. One user (@quincy.lockett) jokingly said that the woman probably quit a job that is easy to get, and she can get another one.

DDG's dating show prompted women to submit audition tapes

Ever since the content creator announced his upcoming dating show, Are You My Ball: The Dating Show, on August 13, women have started submitting their unique audition tapes on social media.

In those tapes, women have been singing to the streamer's picture, listing their qualities, their TikTok followers, and even holding dreadlocks while lip-syncing to his picture.

The Instagram page Live Bitez uploaded some of the viral audition videos, and in the comment section, netizens expressed their opinions. While some internet users pointed out that DDG was organizing the show for "content," others made fun of the women.

"Before yall start slandering DDG…it's for content and the winner gets money. Win Win for everyone," one netizen wrote.

"Idk why black women even wanting to audition that n***a don't like us !!! He has a "preference" and melanated Goddesses ARENT HIS PREFERENCE," another commented.

The casting for Are You My Ball: The Dating Show has ended. However, DDG has not announced when the dating show will start.