Why were DDG and Lil Rodney Son feuding? Streamers end beef on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3

DDG and Lil Rodney Son End Feud Live on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Streamer and rapper DDG and Twitch personality Reggie, better known as Lil Rodney Son, have officially ended their ongoing feud during a live appearance on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3. The moment marked the conclusion of a weeks-long conflict that began with online reactions and escalated into personal remarks before being resolved in front of thousands of viewers.

The fight kicked off when Reggie reacted to a TikTok video of DDG talking about fake support for his music. DDG felt Reggie's reaction wasn't genuine and called him out on stream. He said Reggie had changed his tune after praising his earlier songs. Reggie fired back, saying he'd ever liked "a song or two," and owned up to playing things up for views.

The argument grew beyond just talking about music. The two streamers started bringing up each other's personal stuff, with Reggie talking about DDG's relationship with Halle Bailey and their kid, Halo. DDG hit back by going live and mentioning Reggie's father, who had passed away, which made things even worse. They kept going at each other in several streams, catching a lot of eyes online as fans and viewers picked apart what they were saying to each other.

A dispute that started over music critiques escalated to include family issues and personal attacks. Reggie raised doubts about DDG's abilities as a parent, which led DDG to declare that bringing up his family had eliminated all limits in their clash.

Later on, Reggie slammed DDG's comeback, labeling his comments as "lame" but also insisting he wouldn't stoop to comparable methods. These personal mentions sparked more talks on social media. Video clips spread fast, making the drama between them bigger.

DDG and Lil Rodney Son end feud with handshake on Mafiathon 3

DDG and Lil Rodney Son used their own platforms to talk about their fight. What began as a small argument became one of the most discussed streamer fights of the season. The key moment happened during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3, where DDG and Reggie showed up live together.

As they talked, Reggie said the fight started when he called DDG's music "ass." DDG said it was more about how Reggie said it, not what he said. They talked about how clip farming and social media hype had pushed things further than they meant to. After an honest talk about mix-ups, they decided to end their fight. They shook hands to make up, saying that keeping the fight going didn't help anyone.

“Real beefs, you don’t make no money,” DDG remarked during the stream, noting that internet disputes often only generate temporary attention. Both he and Reggie agreed that moving on was the responsible choice.

DDG and Lil Rodney son meet on Kai Cenat’s stream and officially ended their beef 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R1oFe6vGHQ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 27, 2025

The resolution was well-received by viewers, many of whom had followed the feud since its early stages.