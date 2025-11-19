Patrick Beverley's sister's boyfriend is reportedly a minor and not 18 years old as stated in the probable cause affidavit

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers reacts during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 24, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After Patrick Beverly was arrested for assaulting his sister over her boyfriend last week, a new detail about the incident has been revealed.

On Wednesday, November 19, Lauren Conlin tweeted that the boyfriend of Beverly's sister, who was mentioned as being 18 years old in the probable cause affidavit, is originally only 17 - meaning he is still a minor.

Conlin claimed to have found this information from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, where the NBA star was first taken into custody last Friday (on November 14).

I was just sent information regarding the boyfriend of Patrick Beverley’s sister.



He is a minor (age 17) and was born on 06/06/2008.



The initial story indicated that Beverley found his sister with an adult male…. https://t.co/Lj4780zbSJ pic.twitter.com/ztFnJepaPE — Mick (@BeyondAvgMick) November 18, 2025

​Patrick Beverly was booked at the Fort Bend County jail over third-degree felony charges, USA Today reports. His charges include assault, family violence, and impending a family member's breathing or circulation, and he was released after posting a bail bond of $40,000.

Patrick Beverly's attorney called the affidavit "one side of the story"

Patrick Beverley, a retired NBA player, found his freshman 14/15 y/o sister with an 18 y/o adult male in the middle of the night. He was arrested for assault yesterday.



1) if he did it, he’s justified.

2) Don’t be surprised if this is overblown and the punk 18y/o is just fishing… pic.twitter.com/sAG7efHFSJ — Rob (@LinkedTogetherU) November 15, 2025

After the probable cause affidavit was release from Sheriff's Office, Patrick Beverly's attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins issued a statement defending her client. The statement opens with:

"I understand that the affidavit contains some negative details; however, remember that it is only one side of the story – given at a time when emotions were high. As I’ve said before, we don’t believe that the description in that affidavit is accurate, nor is it complete. Patrick is not a violent man and was not violent that night."

Hollins also highlighted Beverly's cooperative behavior with the authorities on the night of his arrest, adding:

"He is the provider and protector of his family, including his little sister and his mom. He has always looked out for their wellbeing and will continue to do so. I have every expectation that when all the facts are in, Patrick will be cleared of these charges."

The lawyer concluded her statement by appealing to the public to keep "an open mind and not rush to judgment" until Beverly was proven guilty in a court of law.

Per USA Today, the probable cause affidavit states that the NBA athlete grabbed his 15-year-old sister by the neck, lifting her off the floor for about 20-30 seconds. It read:

"[Beverley's Sister] stated that Patrick Beverley squeezed her neck, causing her to feel pain. [She] felt as she was losing oxygen and not able to breathe."

After releasing her, Beverly dragged her outside of her room, laid her on a couch, and punched her in the left eye, saying that he would be "the family relative to kill her".

The affidavit also mentions that authorities observed neck marks and petechiae in the whites of her eyes that are consistent with strangulation.