Zach Bryan opens up about mental health struggles that triggered sobriety journey

Zach Bryan performs onstage for day two of the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 24, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee (Image via Getty)

Zack Bryan recently shared a mental health update, stating that after getting "stuck in a perpetual discontent that led me to always reaching for alcohol," he hasn't "touched alcohol for nearly two months now."

Bryan shared the update in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 18, claiming that the decision to stop drinking alcohol came after he recently went on a motorcycle trip across the country.

As he camped and rode for 20 days, "looking for a situation," he found himself "sitting in a parking lot in Seattle, Washington", thinking he "really need some f****ng help."

"Being in the military for a decade and then thrown into a spotlight that I hadn't fully comprehended the scope of, had some subconscious effects on me as a person. I was not content but I also feared showing weakness because that's not who I am or how I was raised," he wrote.

The I Remember Everything added that he turned to alcohol to cope with his "perpetual discontent" and drank "not for the taste, but because there was a consistent black hole in me that always needed its void filled."

He further spoke about experiencing "earth-shattering panic attacks" for multiple reasons, explaining he had been "lied about and doxed on the internet."

"I had been lied about and doxed on the internet, I was helping a close friend through a severe mental break, one of my other best friends was put into a coma by a motorcycle accident, and I was touring the country playing five, something six nights a week," he added.

He continued:

"The anxiety I felt was paralyzing and I thought since I was successful, had the money I always longed for, and had great friends, that I could tough anything out."

He went on to "find a therapist" and made the "conscious decision" to address his "toxic relationship with booze" and the way he copes with major life challenges.

"In no way is this a greater than thou sentiment and I’m aware I am one of the luckiest men alive. I pray people don’t take this as me taking my blessings for granted. I wanted to share this because I feel like a lot of people go through mental struggles at times and feel alone in them, which leads plenty to suffer in silence. Here’s me on mental health. I hope it helps someone struggling to find words when they’re down on their luck," Zach Bryan captioned the post.

"I haven't touched alcohol for nearly two months": Zach Bryan on being sober

Furthermore, in the post, Zach Bryan shared that after beginning therapy, he hasn't "touched alcohol for nearly two months."

"I haven't touched alcohol for nearly two months now — something I had to do for my own personal clarity. I needed to see the world objectively. My Family supported every step I took. Conversations about the future, kids one day, my health and Sammy's happiness made me prioritise not only myself, but my entire family," he wrote.

He shared that he's feeling "great, content, whole," saying there's "nothing I need to get me by anymore," and urged those who are "too tough, too scared or too stubborn to reach out" and "know that the most stubborn dumbass on the planet did and didn't regret."

"I don't believe in absolute. One day maybe I'll learn to control my habits, but for now, I just want to say it is okay to be weak at times and need help. God speed everyone! I pray this helps somebody," he added.

Bryan has recently been involved in several controversies, including a public breakup with Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia in 2024, who accused him of emotional abuse.

In September 2025, Bryan was also involved in a physical altercation with singer Gavin Adcock following their long-running feud.