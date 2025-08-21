What did Zach Bryan say? Gavin Adcock blasts singer over teenage fan interaction

Gavin Adcock performs onstage at Country Thunder Wisconsin on July 17, 2025 (Image via Getty)

American singer Gavin Adcock recently criticized Zack Bryan for the remarks he made about a 14-year-old fan. For context, earlier this year, the teen took to TikTok following Bryan's three-night concert series at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The fan claimed that he waited four hours after the show, hoping to meet Bryan and take pictures with him, only to watch him drive past them.

"We waited until 4:00 AM. He didn’t even roll down his window to say hi," the fan said.

This quickly prompted a response from the county singer.

"You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello. Get off my d***," Bryan commented in the now-deleted post.

The fan responded, stating:

"I'm literally a 14-year-old fan and this video was literally a joke. What a [d–k.]"

Bryan later explained that he had gone out to take pictures with fans on both the first and third nights of the concert series. However, on the night in question, he chose not to stay as he had a third show the next day, it was late, and he needed to rest.

However, his reaction quickly caught public attention, and one of the critics of his response was singer Gavin Adcock. In an X post, uploaded on July 23, Gavin stated:

"If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14 year old why do people idolize you? That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/ parents spent a ton of money to see you. He’s got feeling too and a you’re a “grown man” nearly 30 They’re the only reason you are around."

Meanwhile, in the August 20 episode of Rolling Stone's Nashville Now podcast, Gavin doubled down on his previous remarks, claiming that the I Remember Everything star puts on a "big mask" when it comes to his public persona and that sometimes he can't help but show his "true colors." He further said that he's not sure if Bryan is really a "great person."

"It wasn’t about not wanting to sign autographs after a show, it’s like letting a 14-year-old kid rant, without saying, ‘Get off my d---.’ You’re bigger than that," Gavin stated.

Gavin Adcock's remarks about other singers spark controversy beyond Zack Bryan

According to Variety, in June 2025, Gavin Adcock stated that Beyoncé's 2024 studio album Cowboy Carter "ain't country music."

"One of them’s Beyoncé, you can tell her we’re coming for her f**kin’ a**. That shit ain’t country music and it ain’t ever been country music and it ain’t gonna be country music," Gavin said.

Explaining the reasoning behind his comments about Queen Bey's album, Gavin took to Instagram on June 30, stating

"When I was a little kid, my mama was blasting some Beyoncé in the car. I’ve heard a ton of Beyoncé songs and I actually remember her Super Bowl Halftime Show being pretty kick-ass back in the day. But I really don’t believe her album should be labeled as country music. It doesn’t sound country, it doesn’t feel country, and I just don’t think that people that have dedicated their whole lives to this genre and this lifestyle should have to compete or watch that album just stay at the top just because she’s Beyoncé."

Meanwhile, Adcock's fellow country music star, Charley Crockett, also seemed to respond to his remarks about Beyoncé's 2024 album. In an Instagram post dated August 19, Crockett stated:

"Hey country folks. @beyonce ain’t the source of your discontent. It was 25 years of bro country."

Beyoncé previously explained that the inspiration for Cowboy Carter came from her experience of not feeling "welcomed" by the country music world.