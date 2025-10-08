What happened with Kyren Lacy car accident? Ryan Clark calls for accountability after video seemingly suggests innocence

Kyren Lacy took his own life in April 2025 (Image via Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

Months after Kyren Lacy took his life, his attorney, Matt Ory, disputed the police allegations against his late client during a recent interview with HTV 10 Houma.

The LSU Tigers wide receiver was accused of causing a head-on car collision through reckless driving in December 2024. According to the police and prosecutors, Lacy drove his green Dodge Charger at a high speed and illegally passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone.

The authorities alleged that the late football star’s driving caused a pickup truck from the opposite direction to crash into another car. The accident resulted in the demise of 78-year-old Herman Hall. According to the official release from the Louisiana State Police, the incident occurred on December 17, 2024, on Louisiana Highway 20.

Based on the official details shared by the police, Kyren Lacy was allegedly driving his green Dodge Charger southbound on LA Hwy 20. The authorities alleged:

“As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge. Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger.”

The press release claimed:

“As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento. Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash.”

Weeks after the crash, the police issued an arrest warrant against Kyren Lacy, and a few days later, the football player was taken into custody. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office charged the LSU Tigers wide receiver with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

However, in April, the NFL prospect took his life, two days before appearing in front of a grand jury.

Ryan Clark questions the investigations, while the Louisiana State Police maintains that Kyren Lacy caused the accident

On October 3, Matt Ory, the lawyer representing the late LSU Tigers star, disputed allegations leveled by the police and the prosecutors. During an interview with HTV 10 Houma, the attorney presented the video evidence highlighting his client’s car. Ory asserted that Kyren Lacy was far behind when the head-on collision happened. He remarked:

“He's 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact, key word 'behind' the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted [by authorities]. Never.”

Ryan Clark, an LSU Tigers legend, also voiced his opinion on the case during Monday Night Football. The one-time Super Bowl winner reshared his clip via his social media handles and wrote:

“Kyren Lacy was supposed to be on a NFL field this weekend. That made it important to say ‘Kyren Lacy was innocent’ on ESPN before the night ended. His name and face were plastered everywhere when he was under investigation. So it’s only right we say it now!”

He demanded accountability:

“There’s no amount of words that would bring him back, but someone needs to pay for the lies, deceit and evil he endured. R.I.P. brother. Always love!”

Ryan Clarke said in the video:

“Kyren Lacy was supposed to be in the NFL. Kyren Lacy was accused of something and being investigated for something that he didn’t do and he died, having to live with the guilt and the consequences of a guilty man knowing he was innocent.”

He mentioned Matt Ory’s claims about Lacy’s car being far behind and questioned the investigations done by the authorities. Clark also spoke about the football player’s potential career in the NFL and concluded:

“Kyren Lacy was innocent. Kyren Lacy should be here with us. Nothing will ever repair or replace the pain that their parents… that his parents have to feel and his loved ones have to feel.”

Days after Matt Ory’s allegations, the Louisiana State Police released a video compilation depicting the accident and its aftermath. In the recent press release, the authorities reaffirmed their accusations against Kyren Lacy. In its video, the state police asserted:

“Since the incident occurred, the Louisiana State Police never reported that the green [Dodge] Charger impacted any of the involved vehicles. However, all evidence collected supports the conclusion that Lacy's reckless operation of the green Charger in oncoming traffic triggered the chain of events involving the other drivers, ultimately resulting in the fatal crash.”

In its media release, the police also urged everyone:

“While we recognize that external narratives may arise, often based on selective information, we urge the public to rely on the full body of facts.”

The video also features the portions of a witness claiming that a “green Charger caused all of this.” When questioned by a state trooper, the person revealed that he was one of the drivers in the lane and had witnessed the accident. In the video, the witness recounts the car collision in a manner that resembles the authorities’ version of the event.