“The dumbest post I’ve seen!”: Silas Sampson family’s “free my brother” post following deadly Tampa crash that killed 4 triggers online outrage

Silas Sampson, a 22-year-old, reportedly crashed a car into a Tampa nightclub (Image via Facebook/Silas Sampson)

Police took 22-year-old influencer/street racer Silas Sampson into custody after he crashed into a nightclub in Ybor City, Tampa, on Saturday, November 8.

The operator reportedly struck multiple individuals, claiming the lives of four. Before the traffic collision, Silas Sampson’s car was being chased by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), as confirmed by the Tampa Police Department (TPD) in a media release.

After Samspon’s arrest, one of his close ones, Anthony Harris, shared a clip from the Facebook page, Trinadad Forlife, depicting the aftermath of the crash. Harris urged:

“Free my brother 🙏 lord knows he didnt mean to harm anyone”

Anthony Harris penned another post on Facebook and asserted:

“Man right or wrong im with my Lil brother 10 toes down bout whatever , im sorry for you guys lost but point blank period the police should've ended the chase , they had no business putting other people in danger.. Free my brother man Silas Sampson”

Harris’ take triggered outrage, with many users calling him out for demanding the release of Silas Sampson. A user shared the post and wrote:

“The dumbest post I’ve seen!”

Another user lashed out at Anthony Harris’ post and commented:

“Whole family slow 🤬 and if you gonna do a high-speed chase going through ybor was the worst thing you can do dumba**”

One user mentioned those who lost their lives:

“free your brother but innocent people dead you got be stupid Lord be with the family”

Another one pointed out that the chase had already ended before the deadly crash happened:

“The chase ended before he got on 7th he made that choice to turn on 7th he could of kept straight down Nebraska where nobody be at instead he flew down 7th passed about 4 blocks than lost control MAKE IT MAKE SENSE”

Many users lambasted Anthony Harris in the comments, while expressing their thoughts on the lost lives. Previously, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw described the accident as “a senseless tragedy.”

Silas Sampson was allegedly street racing another car before crashing into a Ybor City club

During the early hours of Saturday, TPD Air Service was monitoring a vehicle on Interstate 275 that reportedly exited at Doyle Carlton Drive. The car, which Silas Sampson was operating, was “previously observed street racing on Hillsborough Avenue near 22nd Street,” the department said in a media release.

While the vehicle was being monitored for reckless driving, FHP attempted to chase it around 12:45 a.m. local time. Tampa PD later released the video of the brief car chase and the fatal crash. Recounting the chase, the department stated in its press release:

“FHP initiated a pursuit and attempted an unsuccessful PIT [precision immobilization technique] maneuver as the driver continued to travel at a high rate of speed toward Nebraska Avenue continuing eastbound on 7th Avenue. FHP disengaged as the driver approached 7th Avenue.”

Silas Sampson crashed into the outside patio area of Bradley's on 7th, a famous gay club in Ybor City, Tampa. The collision led to four deaths, with 13 people being injured. Three victims died on the spot, while a person passed away in the hospital.

According to Tampa PD, two individuals were critical, while seven were in stable condition. The department confirmed that two people were treated on the scene and two self-transported to the hospital, and they were reported to have been discharged.

Chief Bercaw issued a statement after the accident and said:

“What happened this morning was a senseless tragedy, our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims and all those who were impacted. Reckless driving put innocent lives in danger. The Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are committed to seeking justice for the victims and their families.”

Bradley Nelson, the owner of Bradley’s on 7th, also spoke with Straight Arrow News and said:

“Bradley’s on 7th is known for being a very tight-knit family of employees and customers. Our customers are very loyal and have made Bradley’s on 7th what it is today. They are truly part of our family. We ask you remember all those killed and injured in your prayers, as we do the same.”

Silas Sampson was detained on the scene, and Tampa PD is still investigating the Saturday crash.