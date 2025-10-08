After Zelda Williams, Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter Bernice King pleads with fans to stop sending her AI videos of her father

ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Rev. Dr. Bernice King speaks on stage during PHRC Social Justice Lecture Series Featuring Rev. Dr. Bernice King at Miller Chapel, Lebanon Valley College on September 15, 2023 in Annville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission)

Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter Dr. Bernice King pleaded with fans to avoid sending her AI-generated videos of her father. King took to X and uploaded a tweet while resharing a post by Variety which reported Zelda Williams' urge to the fans to stop sending her AI-videos of her father Robin Williams. Dr. King wrote in her tweet,

"I concur concerning my father. Please stop. #RobinWilliams #MLK #AI."

As of now, the tweet has gained more than 2 million views as well as over 81K likes since it was posted on October 7, 2025. For context, Zelda recently took to Instagram and bashed people who were making AI-generated videos of her father, late actor Robin Williams.

This was not the first time that Bernice King lashed out at people for circulating such images of her late father. In January 2025, she called out rapper Sexyy Red, after the latter shared an AI-generated image of Martin Luther King Jr. posing with her at a nightclub. King addressed Red and urged her to delete the image calling it "distasteful".

The rapper later issued an apology for the act, which was eventually accepted by Bernice as well. Comedian and rapper Karlous Miller was also someone who was reportedly subjected to criticism after he tweeted an AI image of Bernice King's father earlier this year.

Like Bernice King, Zelda Williams too lashed out at people for sharing AI-generated images of her dad Robin Williams

As previously mentioned, Dr. Bernice King backed Zelda Williams when she criticized people for sharing AI-generate photos of her father Robin Williams. On Monday, Zelda took to Instagram stories and expressed her take on the situation. In the story, she wrote,

"Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad. Stop believing I wanna see it or that I'll understand, I don't and I won't. If you're just trying to troll me, I've seen way worse, I'll restrict and move on."

She further urged the people to stop doing this if they had "got any decency." Zelda Williams then described these acts to be "dumb" and "waste of time and energy." Further in her message, Zelda mentioned that the people were not actually making art but were only creating "disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings."

Zelda continued,

"And for the love of EVERYTHING, stop calling it 'the future,' AI is just badly recycling and regurgitating the past to be re-consumed."

According to reports by The Guardian, this was not the first time that Zelda spoke against the usage of AI in recreating her late father. In 2023, she took to Instagram while extending support to the Screen Actors Guild’s campaign against AI. At the time, she reportedly said that she had heard AI getting Robin Williams' voice to say whatever the user wanted.

Zelda then mentioned that she found it "personally disturbing." According to her, the impact of such acts went way beyond her personal emotions and feelings.

This is not the only recent incident in which the celebrity world had taken a stand against AI. Celebrities like Emily Blunt, Natasha Lyonne, and Whoopi Goldberg lately criticized the "AI actor" Tilly Norwood. It had been announced that Tilly was in talks with some talent agencies.