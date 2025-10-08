The knife Perry Tole claimed to have used to protect himself from Mark Sanchez's alleged attack, may have violated his employer's policy

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Mark Sanchez of Fox Sports looks on prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Days after the parking space confrontation between former NFL quarterback, Mark Sanchez, and the Indianapolis truck driver, Perry Tole, resulted in a lawsuit filed in court, the latter's employers have hinted at his knife-carrying being an issue.

TMZ talked to Restaurant Technologies - the delivery company where Perry Tole was an employee - and learned that the company has a strict no-weapon policy at work.

Per the company, its rulebook contains a policy "restricting the possession of weapons while performing work duties or on company property."

Lawyers for #PerryTole #Filed the #Lawsuit on Monday October 6, 2025 in #IndianasMarionSuperiorCourt, seeking an unspecified amount in actual and punitive damages, as well as attorney's fees. The #Lawsuit accuses #Sanchez of instigating a fight with #Tole late Saturday night… pic.twitter.com/2Dnsv8CDHR — tattooed goalie dad #31🇵🇹🇨🇦 (@sandropacheco71) October 7, 2025

However, as Tole recovers from the grusome injuries he incurred during the altercation from last Saturday, the company's focus is on his recovery. Restaurant Technologies told the media outlet:

"As this is an active ongoing investigation, we have not made any determination if action in regard to that policy is applicable, or would be applied in this situation. Our priority is the health and recuperation of our employee."

Perry Tole's employers have also reached out to the 69-year-old's family to offer their support.

Perry Tole's attorneys claim his injuries have made it hard for him to talk

"Wind Sprints In An Alley?" - Mark Sanchez ARRESTED After VIOLENT Stabbing Incident pic.twitter.com/Ymu845YaD5 — PBD Podcast (@PBDsPodcast) October 6, 2025

While the company Perry Tole was working at put pause on any proceedings as he recovers from his wounds, his lawyers - Eddie Reichert and Erik May - have shared a health update about it.

Stating that Tole is now out of the hospital, the lawyers said:

"Right now he's having a real difficult time communicating because of the large gash on his face that affected his jaw, tongue, and mouth. He's just at home resting, but we expect further medical treatment and ongoing treatment well into the future."

Reichert and May filed the lawsuit against Mark Sanchez earlier this week (on October 6) in an Indiana Court, seeking legal fees and damages from the athlete for the incident.

According to The Guardian, their lawsuit accuses Sanchez of causing their client "severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function," and emotional distress. Sanchez also incurred some injuries from Tole's stabbings. His brother, Nick Sanchez, release a statement about his health on Monday, writing:

"Mark remains under medical care for the serious injuries he sustained and is focused on his recovery as the legal process continues. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the first responders and medical staff."

TMZ reports that Mark Sanchez has pleaded not guilty to Tole's lawsuit. A pretrial conference between both parties is scheduled for next month, after both Sanchez and Tole recover from their injuries.

​