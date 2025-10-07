Perry Tole, alleged victim in the Mark Sanchez stabbing incident, is having a hard time talking because of a large gash on his face, lawyers say

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Mark Sanchez former NFL quarterback on the field during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Mark Sanchez recently got stabbed after being a part of an altercation with an individual named Perry Tole. While Sanchez had to be rushed to the hospital, he was soon arrested as well. The allegedly drunken fight took place outside an Indianapolis pub on Saturday.

While Sanchez sustained multiple injuries due to the alleged stabbing, Tole also had "significant injuries to his head, jaw and neck" and was bleeding "profusely" when cops came, according to reports by si.com. One of Tole's injuries included a laceration on his left cheek. The incident prompted the truck driver to file a suit against Sanchez.

The alleged victim did not just sue Mark Sanchez but his employer Fox as well. Perry Tole claimed that he suffered severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function, other physical injuries, emotional distress and other damages due to the altercation. TMZ spoke to Erik May and Eddie Reichert, attorneys representing Tole. May said,

"Right now he's having a real difficult time communicating because of the large gash on his face that affected his jaw, tongue, and mouth. He's just at home resting, but we expect further medical treatment and ongoing treatment well into the future."

Sanchez was initially charged with three misdemeanors, however, later, Mears confirmed that he was then facing a charge of felony battery involving serious bodily injury.

Everything to know about the recent stabbing incident involving Mark Sanchez

As previously mentioned, Mark Sanchez got involved in a confrontation with a 69-year-old man identified as Perry Tole, further leading to an alleged violent scuffle. According to CNN, prosecutor Ryan Mears stated that the dispute between the two men began over a parking space.

A surveillance footage captured Sanchez walking towards Tole, who was parked in a loading dock area of a hotel. He was then captured having a conversation with Tole. Later, Perry Tole told authorities that he didn't recognize Mark Sanchez first and that the latter was smelling of alcohol.

While Sanchez sustained injuries, the alleged victim claimed that he stabbed the former for self defense. Meanwhile, photos from the crime scene popped up, in which Mark Sanchez was seen lying shirtless on a gurney and injured as well. As per a probable cause affidavit reviewed by The Daily Mail, Sanchez was accused of instigating the incident.

On the other hand, the alleged victim was also seen on a gurney, rolled out of the alley. According to The Daily Mail, a trail of blood was noticed even over 48 hours after the altercation. Loughmiller's Pub & Eatery bartender Scott Bennett told Fox59.com,

"As I was closing, somebody was beating on the window, just a random person. I looked and saw that the person needed help and went outside and the person had blood on him, and he said that he'd been shot."

An affidavit suggested that Sanchez fled the scene once the alleged stabbing had taken place. Prosecutor Mears stated that police had a number of search warrants to look into and that the case is currently an ongoing investigation.