"We are talking to lawyers first": Family of the truck driver attacked by Mark Sanchez shares photos of the 69-year-old's injuries

Mark Sanchez has been discharged from the hospital (Image via Getty)

The alleged assault case between Mark Sanchez and the truck driver has witnessed a new development as the latter’s family has now shared glimpses of his injuries.

Although the truck driver’s identity remains unknown, he is being referred to as PT, according to the New York Post. Notably, the pictures of the driver’s injuries were shared by Angela Ganote, an anchor for Fox59, on October 6, 2025, through X (formerly Twitter).

The family additionally shared an update on the truck driver’s condition, who was hospitalized after the incident, saying that the 69-year-old is fine now. While speaking to the New York Post, the family also added:

“We are talking to lawyers first. We want to be careful what’s said. We appreciate that.”

Ganote’s social media post included two photos, with the victim’s eyes being covered with a large black mark. The individual had a large injury mark on the left side on top of his mouth. The pictures were taken on the hospital bed, and the caption addressed the injuries as it reads:

“My colleague @maxlewis talked with his wife. The victim is 69 and was working at the time he was attacked. His family says he was cut in the fight and it went through his cheek and hit his tongue.”

On the other hand, Mark Sanchez is facing three misdemeanor charges, including battery with injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a vehicle.

Fox59 even confirmed that the victim’s family provided the pictures of the injuries. The outlet added that the family wants to keep its identity hidden for now as the alleged assault case has continued to create headlines for different reasons.

Detailed information emerges in the alleged assault case between Mark Sanchez and the truck driver

The alleged incident happened on October 4, 2025. Fox59 stated that the IMPD arrived at the West Washington Street-based Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery during the midnight hours, where they reportedly discovered Mark Sanchez, who was injured in the upper torso.

As mentioned earlier, the identity of the other person has not been revealed. However, he used to collect cooking oil. Notably, the entire incident was recorded on video, where the duo was spotted having a verbal argument until it became physical at one point.

Angela Ganote shared the details of an affidavit on X, a day after the incident, which says that Mark Sanchez reportedly entered the other person’s truck at first. Alcohol smell was coming from Mark during that period as he told the driver that his vehicle should not be there, and he had already spoken to the hotel manager about the same.

The situation took a different turn when Mark allegedly blocked the driver who was calling his supervisor. This eventually led to a fight between the two, where the truck driver was thrown into a dumpster. The driver reportedly ended up stabbing Sanchez as he continued approaching the former after the individual used pepper spray on Mark.

IMPD also said in a post on X that they were investigating the matter, adding that both the individuals involved in the incident had to get medical treatment. They even confirmed the arrest of Sanchez and continued:

“The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision. An arrest is merely an accusation, and Sanchez should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

As per the New York Post, Mark Sanchez has already been released from the hospital and transported to the Marion County Jail. His court appearance is scheduled on October 7, 2025.