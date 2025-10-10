Mark Sanchez seen wandering streets before alleged downtown attack, new video shows

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Mark Sanchez former NFL quarterback on the field during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Newly released surveillance footage shows moments leading to the violent incident involving Fox Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez and a truck driver identified as Cole. The video, exclusively obtained by TMZ, shows Sanchez stumbling around and acting odd before his alleged attack on a truck driver.

Sanchez wandered the streets near the Indiana State Capitol aimlessly for almost 20 minutes before suddenly jogging toward a loading dock.

On October 5, 2025, prosecutors in Marion County charged Sanchez with misdemeanor charges of Battery Resulting in Injury, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle and Public Intoxication.



He was discharged from the hospital earlier on the same day he was charged. He suffered multiple stab wounds on his torso and was rushed to the hospital.

The authorities discovered him in a pub with stab wounds, while a 69-year-old truck driver was found in an alley with cuts on his cheek.

More details on Mark Sanchez’s case involving a truck driver

Multiple media reports allege Sanchez was captured attacking the truck driver who stabbed him in self-defense. The Sun reported that the former athlete was slurring his speech and behaving erratically before the attack occurred.

Additional footage shows Sanchez jogging towards a loading dock. He briefly pauses behind a dumpster and jogs towards the driver, identified as Cole.

The duo disappears from the cameras, and Sanchez is seen moments later clutching his chest and staggering away from the scene.

The 69-year-old with whom Sanchez had a brawl was reportedly working and collecting used cooking oil between the Westin Hotel and the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown when Sanchez approached him.

The probable cause affidavit also claims that Sanchez opened Cole's door and forced his way inside despite being told to leave.

Reports from the other party in the incident stated that Sanchez appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol, insisting that the truck was in the wrong place, and even when the other man tried to call his supervisor, Sanchez allegedly blocked him.

A video shows the men circling the vehicle before a fight between them. Reports state that Sanchez threw the other man against a dumpster.

Cole told the police that he used pepper spray to try to defend himself, but when the former athlete continued advancing toward him, fearing for his life, he pulled out a knife and stabbed Sanchez multiple times.

Sanchez has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.