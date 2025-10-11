When will Married at First Sight season 19 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Jalyn from Married at First Sight (Image via Youtube/Peacock)

The latest season of Married at First Sight premieres on October 23, 2025, exclusively on Peacock, according to Deadline and NBC Insider. Season 19 features 13 episodes plus a reunion special.

It stars an entirely new cast in a different location, yet retains elements fans already enjoy.

Audiences can expect a show brimming with fascinating social tests, connections crafted by relationship pros, and captivating tales of couples heading to the altar.

Married at First Sight Season 19: New home, format, and cast explored

The season will remain faithful to its old concept.

Couples will get married to strangers, go on a honeymoon, move in, and spend eight weeks together, just as in previous seasons.

The participants have to choose between staying married and divorcing on Decision Day.

The pregnancy reveal introduces a new element that has never featured in Married at First Sight previously in the decision-making process.

The newest season unfolds in Austin, Texas. It features these five pairs:

Josh & Jalyn

Pat & Rhonda

Derrek & Meghann

Chad & Belynda

Will & Brittany

Cal Roberson, Pepper Schwartz, alongside Pia Holec - familiar faces - will help couples navigate relationships toward a crucial turning point known as Decision Day.

A spokesperson for Peacock announced,

“This is the most dynamic cast yet, and Peacock can’t wait for fans to see how the Married at First Sight journey unfolds in the heart of Denver.”

As Dr. Pia Holec stated,

"We're challenging our couples to dig deeper than ever before."

Viewers can anticipate more open discussions about expectations, personal histories, and the reality of contemporary dating this season.

The Denver installment will have unique surprises, in contrast to some of the past seasons.

For example, the official press release highlights weekly group sessions led by the experts as “opportunities for the couples to share candid reflections and seek advice on navigating married life”.

The purpose of this inclusion is to help viewers better understand the cast's changing connections and to promote a sense of community among them.

Trailer details

The Season 19 preview, which Peacock has shared on their official social media platforms, features new couples at the altar, stressful family introductions, and a few personal expert consultations.

“No matter what happens, I promised myself to give this everything I have.”

says one of the contestants in the teaser, and it reflects the emotional essence of the season.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz creates warnings about the variable season in the video by saying

“Not every risk leads to reward, but every journey teaches us something new.”

A pregnancy revelation is one of the biggest shocks of this season of Married at First Sight, which can be heard in the preview of Season 19.

In the trailer, one of the scenes features a backdoor member of the cast who announces that she is pregnant just before Decision Day.

Another voiceover in the trailer says,

“We are married, there is no me, no her, it is us now.”

Shortly after, the narration adds, “Everything can be flipped upside down in a day.”

Conclusively, Season 19 of Married at First Sight aims to continue the theme of unconventional romance, informed criticism, and personal chaos of the show.

The next season to air on Peacock on November 13, 2025, will include group sessions, Denver-based couples, and some of the most emotional moments in the experiment so far.

Stay tuned for more such updates!