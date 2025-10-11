Why is the 'Red Bandana girl' from Billie Eilish's Miami concert going viral? Finneas reacts after the singer was grabbed during barricade walk

Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage)

Billie Eilish's fan interaction clip from her latest concert at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, went viral. On Thursday (October 9, 2025), the singer walked near the barricade to interact with fans.

An unidentified fan grabbed her arm and refused to let go for a few seconds. Security stepped in, and he let go of Eilish.

Then, another fan, a woman wearing a red bandana, cornered the man and cursed at him. The man was pulled away by security again.

The clip went viral on social media as netizens appreciated the woman for standing up for Billie Eilish.

A Billie Eilish “fan” grabbed the singer at her latest concert. pic.twitter.com/QGC3ptFvTd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2025

Fans praised her and quickly found her TikTok and X account (@yanellyeilish). She admitted that she "cussed out" the man, and he was supposedly drunk.

"Thank you guys smmm for all the love, and comments, and edits... thank you thank youuu. This is more than I could ever imagine," she tweeted.

Hours later, Finneas, Billie Eilish's brother and producer, complimented the woman in his Instagram story.

"Red bandana girl from last night's show rules," Finneas wrote.

The woman shared on her X account on Friday that StubHub, the ticket-buying and selling platform, reached out to her.

It is unclear what the company said as she did not share any information afterward. Netizens jokingly said that she deserved to get free tickets from them.

More details on the Red Bandana girl from Billie Eilish's concert

Aniyah has over 64,000 followers on TikTok (@ms.gingerale) and has previously posted about attending The Weeknd and rapper Ian's concerts.

Her followers are quickly growing as netizens have commented on her latest TikTok video, where she lip-synced to Billie Eilish's song Therefore I Am while wearing her concert outfit from Thursday.

Aniyah also opened an Instagram account (@aniyahyanelly) recently, and her first post was made on Friday, showcasing her full red bandana outfit.

As of now, Aniyah has over 1,000 followers on the social media app. The artist's fans filled her comment section with compliments.

"You deserve all the likes and attention right now, you did what all true Billie fans would do! Hopefully that man doesn't ruin barricade walks for her true fans!" one netizen wrote.

"HEY I WAS NEXT TO YOU WHEN THAT HAPPENED, me and my freind took your pics after the concert with the confetti, thank you for going after that guy," another fan wrote.

Billie Eilish has been hurt in her concert before. In December 2024, while she was performing What Was I Made For, a fan threw their bracelet at her.

Eilish looked visibly annoyed and picked it up and threw it away.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in July 2023, Billie Eilish shared that she had been hit with items in concerts for years.

While she understood that fans threw things out of love, it hurt her during performances. Her brother, Finneas, agreed and told fans not to do such things.

In other news, Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour is scheduled to conclude on November 23, 2025.