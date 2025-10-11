“She took credit for it:” Gerri Flowers comments on The Golden Bachelor drama between Nicolle and Mel

Gerri Flowers from The Golden Bachelor (Image via ABC)

The Golden Bachelor season 2 latest episode saw tensions escalating among the contestants, with Nicolle Kate Briscoe's controversial remarks taking center stage.

Gerri Flowers, a standout contestant who received the first impression rose from The Golden Bachelor Mel Owens. Despite her strong connection, Gerri was eliminated in the fourth episode, along with Robin and Roxanne.

Mel personally escorted Gerri out, who now chooses to remain positive after her elimination. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly on Friday, October 10, Gerri shared her views on the drama unfolding on the show, Nicolle's comments, the lemon bars, and her unexpected elimination.

She accused Nicolle of taking credit for the lemon bars, which she had made, gifting them to Mel to win his heart, saying,

"She took credit for it, OK, but I didn’t even taste it. And then my daughter said to me, ‘I didn’t even know you baked, Mom. What did you bake? You never baked for us."

Gerri receives an emotional departure from Mel Owens in the fourth episode of The Golden Bachelor season 2

Gerri Flowers reflected on her mindset following her elimination from The Golden Bachelor’s October 8 episode, expressing gratitude for the experience despite not receiving a rose.

She told Us Weekly that she embraced the moment with a sense of peace:

"I was like, ‘Wow, OK.’ But I said, ‘You know what? This experience tops it all, then I can’t be sad."

She added,

"It’s that old saying, ‘It’s better to have loved than not to have loved at all.’ And that’s really how I felt. I really felt like that. I mean, I was a princess for the time that I was there and that was lovely. Some people don’t have that."

She also shared the bittersweet moment of saying goodbye to Mel Owens, explaining that he personally walked her out of the mansion, a gesture he did not display to other eliminated contestants.

Owens and Gerri proceeded to share one final moment at the threshold of her exit car. She described the experience as deeply meaningful:

"You touched a piece of my heart. You don’t say that lightly. I wished him luck. The fact that he walked me out — [he’s] such a gentleman, it was so endearing. It was just like, ‘Will our paths meet again?’ Maybe, maybe not, but who knows?"

She added that she hoped to ask Mel someday about when he told her that he learned something from her, expressing her curiosity about what that learning could be.

Gerri further addressed the drama surrounding Nicolle Kate Briscoe’s remarks, admitting that she was seeking fame and influencer opportunities on the show.

Gerri admitted that she is not a selfish person, but at that moment, she was focused on herself and did not concern herself with what was happening around her.

Explaining that she was there to listen and support anyone who wanted to talk, she accepted that, mainly, she was enjoying her time and did not feel bound to do anything for anyone.

Recalling her experience with the group lemon bars, which were baked by Gerri and other co-stars but Nicolle presented to Mel as her own gift to win his heart, she joked,

"The most I had to do was stir that mix for those lemon bars. And I was like, 'Wow, OK.'"

Although Mel did not choose her during the rose ceremony, Gerri expressed that she is entering a new phase of endless possibilities, emphasizing the importance of putting herself first.

Talking about what she learned from her journey on The Golden Bachelor, she shared getting emotional,

"Gerri, it’s your time. It really, really is your time. You give 150 to people, allow yourself to do for Gerri, whatever that looks like. Make Gerri happy, because you so, so deserve it."

Talking about the wishes of her late husband, David, she said that he would want her to be happy, reminding herself that after raising her children for 18 years, it is truly her time.

She lastly added that David is watching from heaven and that someone special is out there for her, encouraging herself to be ready for what lies ahead.

The Golden Bachelor episode airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

