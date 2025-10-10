The Golden Bachelor host says the women "have the responsibility" to bring Nicolle's "influencer" aspirations to Mel's attention

The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer (Image via Getty)

The latest episode of The Golden Bachelor season 2 has stirred controversy and debate among viewers due to a revelation by contestant Nicolle Kate Briscoe.

During a candid conversation with co-contestant Roxanne, Nicolle admitted that the show's exposure is great, which can give her the "housewife status."

"I'm not dating Mel; I'm dating America," she added.

This reveals her intention to capitalize on the show's platform to build her brand and pursue a career as a midlife influencer in the beauty and wellness industries.

In response to Nicolle's comments, The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer addressed the situation in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, stressing that contestants have a responsibility to inform Mel Owens that it can affect multiple women.

The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer discusses Mel Owens' chemistry with Peg and Nicolle's comments

Nicolle revealed her true intentions on entering the show in the episode released on October 8. She said:

"I've told myself from the beginning, I'm not dating Mel – I'm dating America. I'm dating everybody watching, and not watching. That gives you exposure like you've never had."

Adding to this, when Robin asked the women what they expect after the show ends, Nicolle replied, "Housewives status," which shocked everyone present. Carol said that this statement rubbed her the wrong way.

Nicolle went on to express that she hopes to "become more of an influencer" owing to the show's exposure.

The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer, when asked about why Nicolle would make such a controversial statement in front of cameras, said,

"Anyone who watches this show knows that there are always cameras around. Just because a camera operator isn’t holding a camera 5 feet in front of you doesn’t mean that video and audio isn't being recorded, for all of Bachelor Nation to see! "

He later said that if the ladies care about Mel and his future, they hold the responsibility to inform Mel Owens about all these comments made by Nicolle. He added:

"Keep in mind, this wasn’t an isolated incident where only one woman took issue with what Nicolle said. There were multiple women affected by those remarks!"

He then went on to address the undeniable chemistry of Peg with Mel:

"It seems like they’re having fun! I think Peg has a way of taking the edge off for Mel, and I think that allows him to feel like he can be himself around her."

Nicolle, earlier, said that she doesn't see any chemistry between Peg and Mel, as they don't go together, according to her. Commenting on this, Palmer said,

"I think people sometimes say things like that as a defense mechanism to help them cope with their own internal disappointment that they’re not on a date, or didn’t receive a group date rose, etc."

He was also asked for advice on what he would give to The Golden Bachelor to determine whether someone is there for the right reasons or not. He said:

"I think you really have to try and capitalize on your one-on-one moments, and ask serious, thoughtful, and pointed questions. When I was a Bachelor, I remember feeling awkward asking those types of questions, especially early in the journey, but you have to make every moment count."

Robin steps up to address the comments made by Nicolle to Mel, telling him that some women are not being completely authentic. Mel asked if she meant to say that some are here for the wrong reason, to which Robin confirms.

Mel said in a confessional that he was mostly unaffected by the revelation since no names were mentioned, and it was hard to know for sure.

He added that he believed everyone on the show was there for the right reasons, appreciated that she had shared her opinion and thought the group of women was genuinely nice.

The Golden Bachelor episodes air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

