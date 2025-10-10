Scarlett Johansson wants to enter her evil era with Mother Gothel in Disney’s live-action Tangled

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: Scarlett Johansson attends the "Fly Me To The Moon" World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson, a veteran star and remarkable talent with diverse capabilities, is set to portray the wicked character of Mother Gothel in Disney’s live-action Tangled. Disney is officially proceeding with a remake of its 2010 animated favorite after a brief pause in April 2025, which according to Deadline will be directed by Michael Gracey, director of The Greatest Showman who is currently working from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

This story which is based on a Brothers Grimm fairy tale centers on Princess Rapunzel, a young woman with enchanted, golden hair, and the efforts of Flynn Rider, a handsome thief, as she escapes her tower.

The 2010 film featured Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Zachary Levi as Flynn, and Donna Murphy as the clever Gothel. The animated film’s earnest tale with a catchy song, “I See the Light,” later nominated for an Oscar, charmed its way into audiences’ hearts.

Johansson is in talks to take on the role of Gothel, a villain with a hidden self-serving agenda wrapped in a guise of nervously nurturing behavior.

Scarlett Johansson’s dark turn as Mother Gothel in Disney’s Live-Action Tangled

Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to prominent roles - she has played both the brave, badass Black Widow in the Marvel films as well as emotional roles in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Playing Mother Gothel, who captures Rapunzel to use her magical hair for eternal youth, seems like an exciting change for Johansson, and in addition, Gothel herself is an interesting character. She is charming and very manipulative, but is ultimately fake loving, all the while attempting to work her way towards her own dark and ultimately selfish conclusion.

Insiders told Deadline Johansson is excited to dive into this “evil era,” eager to explore Gothel’s complex mind. Unlike Donna Murphy’s dramatic voice work in the original, Johansson is likely to bring a more grounded, chilling edge to the role.

Her recent work in Jurassic World Rebirth, proved she can handle intense characters, making her perfect for a villain who’s both alluring and dangerous. Some fans on X are buzzing after this news, with many finding her ideal for the role. However others are posting about Kathryn Hahn to be a better fit as Mother gothel in the movie.

Disney's live-action Tangled intends to honor the 2010 film but still give it a different flavor. The 2010 film has become somewhat of a large success due to not only the animated film's incredibly colorful animation and catchy music, but grossing almost six million worldwide which led to the short film Tangled Ever After and the subsequent animated television series for Disney, titled Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure.

The film is following the path of Tangled with Disney's expertise of renewing interest by audiences in live-action adaptations of beloved animated films (The Lion King). This update leads to Rapunzel's story for a new generation, combined with amusement and wonder.

Disney’s Tangled: Live Action will hit theaters, though no release date has been set yet.

Stay tuned for more such updates!

