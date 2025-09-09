Scarlett Johansson to reportedly return for a new Jurassic World sequel movie

Mahershala Ali, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in JurassicWorld Rebirth via @jurassicworld

Scarlett Johansson may reportedly be on track for another Jurassic World outing. On September 9, ScreenTime shared a post on X which reported that the actress may return as the lead for an upcoming new Jurassic World movie, after the popularity of Jurassic World Rebirth.

The announcement comes just months after Rebirth blew up at the box office in July, with over $1 billion in global sales, making it Johansson's first true blockbuster lead role post-Marvel.

The franchise appears to be at a crossroads with somewhat mixed reviews, but it seems that Johansson's participation could reignite some electricity in the films — or bring on another round of fan debates. But for now, Universal Pictures is quiet, but the implications could be huge.

While little is known, the sequel is said to continue from Rebirth, with the timeline set five years after Jurassic World Dominion (2022). Johansson's Zora Bennett — a clandestine operative sending in a team to harvest DNA from the last dinosaur territories in the world — may find herself facing new threats on a newly unveiled island. Rumors suggest the plot could involve some mutated species or some other type of expedition, with similar survival stakes as The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997).

Gareth Edwards, who directed Jurassic World Rebirth, in the August press junket, implied he had a vision for a trilogy when he told Entertainment Weekly:

“It felt like the start of something bigger.”

If greenlit, the film sequel might lean further into practical effects — 70% of Rebirth’s production addressed 2023 environmental critiques and earned nods from the World Wildlife Fund.

A look at the possible cast and crew for Jurassic World sequel

Should Johansson decide to join the sequel, she might join her Rebirth co-stars Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, who also provided some chemistry in the last film. The writer of the original Jurassic Park and the 1997 sequel, David Koepp, is said to be writing the script.

Edwards will bring his spatial visual eye from Rogue One.

If this sequel follows Rebirth's path, then it may release in theatres in mid-2026 or early 2027 at AMC, Regal, or Cinemark and will likely stream on Peacock after.

