Who is playing Dhalsim in the upcoming Street Fighter 2026?

Indian actor Vidyut Jammwal is set to make his Hollywood debut in the upcoming movie, Street Fighter. Based on Capcom’s video game franchise of the same name, Commando star and martial artist Vidyut will be seen playing Dhalsim, a mystical fighter known for his calm nature, spiritual powers, and stretchy fighting style.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter has officially announced its release date of October 16, 2026. Street Fighter is about a world fighting tournament where skilled martial artists and fighters from different countries come together to test their strength, prove themselves, and fight for personal reasons. But behind the tournament, a dangerous criminal group called Shadaloo is secretly controlling everything.

Vidyut shared his character look poster on Instagram, where he closely resembles Dhalsim from the video games. With a shaved head, symbolic painted markings, and traditional beads that highlight Dhalsim’s yoga-based powers, he appears fully transformed for the role. In the collaborated post, the caption reads,

"Stretch beyond your limits. VIDYUT JAMMWAL in DHALSIM. #StreetFighterMovie hits theatres everywhere October 16, 2026."

Who is Vidyut Jamwal who's playing Dhalsim in Street Fighter?

In the 2026 Street Fighter film, Vidyut Jammwal plays Dhalsim, one of the most unique and spiritual characters from the video game series. Dhalsim joins the World Warrior Tournament, where fighters from different countries compete. Although he doesn’t like unnecessary violence, he enters the tournament to support and protect his family and to stop the evil forces led by M. Bison.

Speaking of his acting career, Vidyut made his debut in the Telugu film Sakthi. Soon after, he made his Bollywood debut in Force, where he played a villain opposite John Abraham. The actor is now set to make his Hollywood debut in the martial arts film Street Fighter. Even in Bollywood, he is well-known for his martial arts skills, and his first lead role also came in an action film, Commando, where he played Karanveer “Karan” Singh Dogra in all three parts. Along with Telugu and Hindi movies, he has also acted in Tamil films like Billa II, Thuppakki, and Anjaan.

His step into Hollywood will let him shine not only as an actor but also show everyone just how strong his martial arts skills are. Fans are excited to see him begin this new journey in Hollywood and work with well-known stars, including Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, and David Dastmalchian, among others.

Exploring the cast and plot of Street Fighter

Based on one-on-one fighting from the Street Fighter game series, Legendary and Capcom are producing the film, and is distributed by Paramount Pictures. Amidst the fighting tournament, the main hero, Ryu, wants to become stronger and control the dark power inside him. His best friend, Ken, also joins to challenge himself and support Ryu. The main villain, M. Bison, uses the tournament to find strong fighters so he can use them for his evil plans.

The official logline of Street Fighters reads,

“Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

Along with Vidyut Jammwal, the Street Fighter cast also includes a mix of actors and wrestlers, with Andrew Koji playing Ryu, Callina Liang playing Chun-Li, and Roman Reigns as Akuma. David Dastmalchian appears as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes plays Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, and Eric André plays Don Sauvage. 50 Cent plays Balrog, Jason Momoa is Blanka, and Orville Peck plays Vega.