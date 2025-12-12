Man Vs Baby season 1 ending explained: Who are Trevor’s last surprise guests for Christmas?

Rowan Atkinson and the baby in ‘Man Vs Baby’ (Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Netflix])

Rowan Atkinson's Man Vs Baby premiered on Netflix on December 11 with four episodes of mishaps and Christmas cheer. When Atkinson's Trevor Bingley suddenly becomes unemployed and his Christmas plans are cancelled, he finds a new house-sitting gig in an upscale London penthouse.

But his unexpected holiday adventure gets a teeny, tiny plus one - a baby no one seems to know where he came from. A series of mishaps forces Trevor to bring the baby along and what happens from there is a series of pure holiday chaos, ending in the ultimate Christmas dinner.

Trevor ends up hosting everyone he meets during his time in London and even gets to spend time with his daughter to continue his Christmas tradition. The Schwarzenbochs also arrive as last-minute surprise guests to the Christmas dinner, but they have no idea what kind of chaos is waiting for them inside their penthouse.

Who ends up joining Trevor for a Christmas dinner at the end of Man Vs Baby?

In a surprising turn of events, what starts as a lonely Christmas celebration at the Schwarzenboch's penthouse after the news that the family will not arrive ends in Christmas cheer with the people Trevor has met in London.

The Met police officer looking for the missing baby arrives and Trevor invites him to the penthouse for a glass of Dom Perignon. The couple whom he caught stealing food also arrived with their baby and a gift for Trevor's other baby. He also ends up inviting them to a Christmas feast.

Other surprising visitors to join Trevor in the Christmas dinner he spent all his time and efforts to make include the neighbor Lionel, the dog Archie and his fur-mom Annabel from the third floor, and Georgia from social services.

Jess and Maddy also spend Christmas with Trevor at the last minute after their flight to Barbados was cancelled after waiting for it for seven hours. But the most surprising appearance is the Schwarzenboch family, who arrive just before the series ends.

They weren't supposed to arrive because their flight was diverted, but Trevor didn't know that before he put a lot of effort into hosting them for Christmas. But as it turns out, the Schwarzenbochs couldn't pass up on eating the Christmas feast Janet supposedly prepared for them.

But Man Vs Baby ends just as they ring the doorbell and announce their change of plans. They don't know the chaos awaiting them upstairs and the group of complete strangers has taken over their Christmas feast.

Why does Trevor host the Schwarzenbochs for Christmas dinner?

A series of mishaps forces Trevor to host the Schwarzenbochs for Christmas. Their housekeeper, Janet, was supposedly going to return earlier that day, but a string of bad luck prevented that from happening. Firstly, she's in Scotland visiting family and not in Chiswick in London.

It will take some time for her to get back to London, but she's going to catch a train. In the meantime, she sends Trevor on a trek to complete several pages of shopping lists. But that's not the only problem. Janet is snowed in and there are no trains running at all.

But fret not, because she has everything prepared for Trevor, including step-by-step instructions to prepare a lavish Christmas feast for the Schwarzenbochs.

Does Trevor find out whom the missing baby belongs to?

Man Vs Baby season 1 ends with no resolution about the biggest mystery of the series. They still don't know where the baby has come from, except that he was left in Trevor's former workplace.

When the Met police officer arrives at the Schwarzenboch penthouse in Chapter 4 looking for the missing baby, it looks like the mystery is solved. But when Trevor brings the baby to the police officer, the cop realizes that it's not the missing baby they are looking for.

It turns out that there are two missing babies. It means they still don't know who the baby in Trevor's care belongs to. Georgia also makes an offhand comment in the end that despite all the social services' efforts, they still have no idea where the baby has come from.

Watch all four episodes of Man Vs Baby on Netflix.