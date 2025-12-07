Man Vs Baby season 1 release date, cast & characters, where to watch and more

Rowan Atkinson (Image Via getty)

Man Vs Baby is a new comedy series that picks up the story people enjoyed in Man vs Bee.

Rowan Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley, but this time he deals with a completely different mess.

The show premieres on December 11, 2025, and will be available exclusively on Netflix.

All four episodes are released simultaneously, allowing viewers to watch the entire story uninterrupted.

The story follows Trevor after the wild events of Man vs Bee.

He takes a quiet job as a school caretaker, hoping for a slower life.

Things go wrong again when the baby playing Baby Jesus in the school play is accidentally left behind.

What seems simple quickly turns into another round of trouble for him.

Even though the plot differs from the first show, the same light humor and timing that people loved are still present.

Netflix revealed the first look in October 2025, and fans were happy to see Atkinson return to comedy.

What to expect from Man Vs Baby season 1

Man Vs Baby is expected to bring warm, gentle comedy with a strong festive feel.

The story follows Trevor as he tries to look after a luxury London penthouse during Christmas while also caring for a baby who is accidentally left behind at the school nativity.

According to the story summary, Trevor agrees to look after a property during the holidays, hoping for a calm break.

But things change when the baby who played Baby Jesus in the school play is never picked up.

With no one returning for the child, Trevor ends up taking care of the little one himself.

This sets up a run of light, funny moments mixed with warm scenes as he tries to juggle the baby and the luxury home he is meant to watch over.

Nothing turned out as he anticipated and that very tension is what made the show alive.

The entire show is written in the same concise fashion typical of Rowan Atkinson's work.

There are only four episodes in total, which is significantly fewer than Man vs. Bee, which consisted of nine episodes.

The fewer episode count results in a tight pace and an easily followed story.

The comedy is largely based on Atkinson's signature style, including his physicality, quick reactions and silent expressions that have made him a star in Mr. Bean, Blackadder and the Johnny English movies.

His timing is responsible for a large part of the comedy, and thus, the show has the same charm that the old fans expect.

Cast and characters in Man Vs Baby

The cast brings a fresh mix of energy to the show.

Rowan Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley, the kind but unlucky lead character who always finds himself in unexpected trouble.

Alanah Bloor plays Maddy, a returning character first seen in Man vs Bee, though she has been recast from India Fowler.

Sunetra Sarker appears as Georgia Hakopian, adding a steady and supportive presence to Trevor’s story.

Ashley Jensen plays Janet, bringing her well-known warm style from shows like Shetland and Agatha Raisin.

