Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Alex face a terrifying mail attack, Rachel hide Sophia’s schemes, and EJ awaken to a DiMera shocker

EJ, Rachel and Alex of Days of Our Lives [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © Peacock]

High-stakes conspiracies shake up townspeople on Days of Our Lives as the DiMera family is seen targeted by some unknown persons. At the same time, Stephanie has a stalker fan who wants to harm her boyfriend, Alex. Meanwhile, little Rachel befriends Sophia in Bayview as they promise to have each other’s backs.

The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw the DiMera crisis move on to affect Theo, the next victim in the series of kidnappings. As he joined the other kidnapped DiMeras in the family crypt, they tried to find a solution and a way out. At the same time, they debated whether EJ could be behind this chaos.

Meanwhile, Alex had Steve check out Stephanie’s fan mail, only to have the investigator confirm some criminal tendencies. To add to their concerns, Holly, who is working as Stephanie’s intern, reported more similar mails from the same fan. In response, Alex arrived at Stephanie’s Chicago hotel but missed spotting the unknown people outside her room.

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Brady dropped Rachel in Bayview and moved in to the Kiriakis mansion as a protest against Marlena. Meanwhile, Rachel found that Sophia was feigning to be vegetative. As the two befriended each other, they decided to keep quiet about their secrets.

Days of Our Lives: Alex faces a bio threat

As mentioned before, Alex arrived in Stephanie’s hotel room to check out her safety. However, he failed to notice some unknown people hovering outside her room. The Days of Our Lives episode dated December 10, 2025, also showed the creepy fan typing another mail to “Anastasia” about getting rid of her boyfriend.

The upcoming episodes will see Alex in danger from Stephanie’s unknown fan. The soap’s spoilers suggest that Alex may handle some of Stephanie’s paper mails. As he opens one of the mails, he will be engulfed in a weird powder that blows out of the mail. Immediately, Alex will likely warn Stephanie to stay away from the cloud of the mysterious stuff and call 911.

While Alex may be taken to a hospital for treatment, Jada may look at the incident as a bio threat. She may intimate the appropriate authorities. This may also put the searchlight on the fan who threatened to harm Stephanie’s boyfriend.

Days of Our Lives: Rachel has Sophia’s back

Recently, Brady had Rachel admitted in Bayview facility for her treatment after the latter confessed to having shot at EJ and trying to harm Sarah. As the scared child felt tearful, Sophia approached her and greeted her. While surprised to find Sophia animated, Rachel discovered that Sophia was pretending to be vegetative.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Rachel will keep Sophia’s secret from her visitors, Tate and Brady. Meanwhile, Sophia will please Rachel by offering her treats just like she did by stepping out to get burgers recently. Moreover, she collaborated with Rachel when she snuck out of the facility as Rachel pretended to be Sophia to trick the nurse. The duo may be planning an escape from Bayview soon.

Days of Our Lives: EJ finds himself the next kidnapped victim

As fans already know, the DiMera siblings have been vanishing from the society, only to land inside the family crypt, held hostage by unknown assailants. After Tony, Kristen, Chad and Theo are kidnapped, in that order, they wonder whether EJ is behind this scenario.

However, the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives will find EJ waking up inside the crypt surrounded by his missing family members. This will likely surprise him and his siblings. The soap hints at the arrival of Peter Blake, played by Dan Gauthier. Peter is Kristen’s biological sibling, who was adopted by Stefano, and is a DiMera family member. He is likely to play a significant role in the brewing DiMera mess.

Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday to catch the latest on the ongoing DiMera drama and find out Alex’s predicament on Days of Our Lives.