Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

A scene from Heated Rivalry season 1 (Image via YouTube/@HBO Max)

Heated Rivalry season 1 is an ongoing sports romance television series on HBO Max. It was created and directed by Jacob Tierney, and based on the Game Changers novel Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid. The series premiered in the United States on November 28, 2025, with new episodes being released weekly. Episode 5 is scheduled to air on Friday, December 19, 2025.

The main cast of Heated Rivalry features Hudson Williams as star player Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as his rival-turned-love interest Ilya Rozanov. They are joined by François Arnaud as Scott Hunter, Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander, and Dylan Walsh as David Hollander, who add depth to the characters’ personal worlds.

The ensemble also includes Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana Vetrova, Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry, and Callan Potter as Hayden Pike, creating a strong and dynamic lineup for the series.

The season consists of six episodes and has become a major success for the streaming platform, earning widespread praise from both critics and viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the popular film and television review site, it holds a 95% “fresh” critics’ rating, while the audience score is an impressive 89%.

Release schedule of Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5

Heated Rivalry Season 1 Episode 5, titled I’ll Believe in Anything, is scheduled to premiere on Friday, December 19, 2025 exclusively on HBO Max. Each new installment becomes available at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on its Friday premiere date.

Episose No. Episode Name Release date 1 Rookies November 28, 2025 2 Olympians November 28, 2025 3 Hunter December 5, 2025 4 Rose December 12, 2025 5 I’ll Believe in Anything December 19, 2025 6 The Cottage December 26, 2025

Exploring the plot of Heated Rivalry season 1

Heated Rivalry centers on hockey superstars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two elite players whose intense competition hides an undeniable attraction. What starts as a secret affair between them as young rookies gradually transforms into an emotionally complex, years-long connection defined by passion, conflict, and personal growth.

Across eight turbulent years, Shane and Ilya skate at the top of Major League Hockey, chasing championships and fame while privately confronting the truth of their bond. Their relationship becomes a journey of love, longing, and self-discovery as they struggle to balance their devotion to the sport with the powerful feelings they can no longer deny.

Both men must face the reality that their greatest challenge isn’t on the ice, but in admitting what they mean to each other. Ultimately, they are forced to consider whether a deep and fragile love can survive in a world built on competition, ambition, and relentless pressure.

Where to watch Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5

Heated Rivalry season 1 Episode 5 I’ll Believe in Anything will be available exclusively on HBO Max, where the series is streaming weekly as new episodes drop each Friday.

To watch Episode 5 as soon as it’s released, you will need an active HBO Max subscription — users can sign up directly through Max with plans starting at $10.99/month with ads or upgrade to $18.49/month for ad-free viewing. Additional tiers like a Premium plan with more features also offered.

