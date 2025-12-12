Carl Weber's The Family Business season 6 episode 9 ending explained: Did Duncans find Randy Moss?

Image: betplus

Carl Weber's The Family Business, season 6 episode 9, starts right after Randy Moss escapes from the hospital. He ran away instead of helping little Vincent, who was waiting for a bone marrow transplant. After Randy left, the Duncan family split up to search for him, but by the end of the episode, they couldn’t find him, putting Vincent’s life in danger.

In the previous episode, Randy got help from a nurse to attack his guard and escape in a correctional van. Since Vincent had no other match, the entire Duncan family left everything behind to search for Randy and save Vincent. Dr. Lomax also said that Vincent doesn’t have much time left, and their last hope, Randy, is still missing. Everyone received a message saying, “Duncan Down,” with Rio, Paris, London, O, Nevada looking for him because Vincent’s life depends on it.

Thanks to Nevada, who helped by tracking CCTV footage and GPS, the Duncan family got close to finding Randy Moss. But every time they almost caught him, he was one step ahead in fooling them. The whole episode builds the suspense about whether they will find Randy or not. They also have to get him before the authorities, because if the feds catch him first, they might lock him up or worse, and all their efforts to get a donor for Vincent would be wasted.

Randy Moss' search begins in Carl Weber's The Family Business season 6 episode 9

When Nevada tries to track the van with GPS, Randy has already turned it off. But his last location shows up at the “intersection of Kingston Avenue and Eastern Parkway.” The whole Duncan family begins searching for him, and whenever they get a lead, they rush there. London and Devin even left in the middle of a proposal to look for Randy, and they head to Eastern Parkway.

Meanwhile, Donna is searching for Junior’s body, not knowing that Larry didn’t actually kill him. As London and Devin head to Eastern Parkway, Devin brings up the marriage proposal, but London shuts him down because her nephew is on his deathbed, and she can’t make that decision now. Still, Devin makes her wear the ring until she decides.

When they arrive, they see Randy’s van but not him. At a nearby club, London makes someone reveal that Randy had come, taken some cash, changed clothes, and gone to meet a woman named Teesha who works at Jerk Hut.

Rio, Paris, Nevada, and Vegas reach there and question Teesha and her partner at gunpoint about Randy, but they don’t know about him. It was all part of Randy’s plan, because his van had never been caught on camera there, and Teesha is telling the truth that Randy is no longer involved with her; he’s part of her past.

Vegas even tries to use his Jamaican contacts to find Randy and then goes to meet Kendra, the police detective. But she refuses to help because giving him police information about a man they are already searching for could put her job at risk. Vegas explains that Randy is the only person who can save Vincent’s life, but Kendra still sticks to the legal process. She says they should let the authorities catch Randy first, and once he is in custody, they can legally request him as a donor.

Vegas argues that the marshals won’t wait to save a Black child, but Kendra still refuses to help him.

With no clues about Randy, the Duncans start losing hope of saving Vincent. Then O remembers a helpline number Randy had given him. When they track it, the location shows near Yankee Stadium, but when London, Devin, and O reach there, it turns out to be another trap: “a fake control scam room” made to waste their time.

Meanwhile, we see what’s happening with Junior and Sonya. Sonya tells Junior to call LC because if Larry couldn’t kill him, it means LC still wants to talk. But there is also a chance that LC might hire someone else to kill him. They both want a peaceful life, and it seems like Junior may apologize, but what LC will do next is still unknown.

Just then, a new lead comes in. Kendra, who earlier refused to help, calls Vegas and tells him about a clue from a stolen phone. The last call was made from the caller ID “Jasmine Ferguson.” When Nevada checks, Paris remembers Jasmine was Randy’s nurse at the hospital. Two addresses appear online: one in Queens and one in the Hamptons. They have only two and a half hours to reach these places before the authorities take action.

The house in Queens is empty, but at the Hamptons address, Randy is actually staying with the nurse. When the Duncans arrive, they find he had left just 15 minutes earlier.

Soon after, the doctors give bad news: “Vincent’s health is getting worse.” The whole Duncan family gathers at the hospital, and Carl Weber's The Family Business season 6 episode 9 ends on an emotional note with a big cliffhanger: Will the Duncans find Randy in time and save Vincent in the next episode?