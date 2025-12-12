Bronwyn Newport and husband Todd Bradley's complete relationship timeline explored amid reports of split

Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley's splitting after 9 years? (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

New reports have emerged that RHOSLC stars Todd Bradley and Bronwyn Newport are allegedly heading for a split after nine years of marriage. Sources told Page Six that their marriage was in trouble, with one source claiming that they are headed for a "divorce." Another source told Radar Online that at an upcoming reunion, Newport would be revealing the news of their separation. The insider claimed,

"Brownyn officially announced she was separating from Todd at the reunion. This shouldn't come as any surprise, though."

The source went on to express her "disgust" at how she felt Bradley treated Newport on the show. They added,

"He's coming off badly. This is truly not shocking."

While there had been rumors about tensions in their marriage, the Season 6 episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have reportedly added fuel to the fire. We are taking a look at the couple's relationship timeline.

A look at the relationship timeline of Todd Bradley and RHOSLC star Bronwyn Newport

We are looking at how Todd Bradley and Bronwyn Newport's relationship has transformed over the years amid the rumors about a potential split.

2014-2016: Met for the first time

In Season 5, Bronwyn opened up about her first meeting with Todd during lunch and said that she found him "hysterically funny." The couple tied the knot in 2016, with two sets of weddings, per People.

2021: Five-year anniversary celebration

Life & Style Magazine reported that the couple flew to Paris to celebrate their anniversary. Bronwyn took to her socials to celebrate the milestone and wrote,

"I wore white, we ate lunch at Jules Verne and my wonderful husband indulged me in both touristy nonsense AND photos. That’s real love ladies and gentlemen!”

November 2024: Newport defends the marriage

Following their debut on Season 5 of RHOSLC, Life & Style Magazine reported that users claimed that Bradley and Newport didn't come off as a "happy couple." However, in a conversation with US Weekly, Newport noted,

"I’m very happy with Todd and everyone else can see that or not see that, or wish they were me or not wish they were me. They should wish they were me — I’m in a great marriage, I love my relationship and I’m really happy.”

March 2025: Celebration post for 11 years together

Newport took to her Instagram to mark 11 years of togetherness with Bradley. She added a carousel of pictures and wrote in the caption,

"11 years ago on March 11, 2014 I met the love of my life! Today’s celebration before he left for a meeting in NYC, last year in Palm Springs, and then just some of my fav photos of the two of us over the years together!!"

December 2025: Current airing Season 6

Bronwyn opened up about her thoughts on an "open marriage" in Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which became one of the highlights of the season. In episode 9, Newport also slammed Tom for his in-flight "etiquette". She told Whitney Rose,

"I don't know if you've seen on Twitter or not, but people are accusing Todd of getting caught on a plane cheating on me. I land in Salt Lake to a mess on Twitter. While Todd was on his flight to New York, someone caught him looking at photos of women on his phone."

Todd Bradley and RHOSLC star Bronwyn Newport have not confirmed the news of their split at the time of writing. The duo don't share any children and have co-parented children from their previous relationships.