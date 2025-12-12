Type keyword(s) to search

Which games took top honors at the 2025 Game Awards? Categories and results explored

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes home 9 wins at the Game Awards! Explore all the winners from the night
posted by Janvi Kapur
Friday 12/12/2025 at 7:27AM EST

  • Curtains of the 2025 Game Awards, dubbed as the 'Oscars' of the gaming world, have been drawn. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, developed by Sandfall Interactive, emerged as the biggest awardee of the night, including winning the 'Game of the Year Award.' The show was hosted by Geoff Keighley, with multiple announcements about game releases and new trailers. 

    Some reveals included, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, Leon S. Kennedy’s return for Resident Evil: Requiem; Tomb Raider: Catalyst announced for 2027 and Tomb Raider 1: Reimagining announced for 2026, the return of Mega Man: Dual Override was revealed by Capcom, a new Diablo 4 expansion that includes the Paladin class, and more, per IGN. We are looking at all the nominations and winners from the night.

     

    All the Categories and Winners from the 2025 Game Awards

    The Game Awards, held on December 11 in Los Angeles, awarded the best of the best in the gaming industry. The award function also revealed other launches, including RPG Divinity from Larian Studios, per BBC. The outlet reported that the cast of the new Street Fighter movie adaptation was also released in a trailer.

    Here is a look at all the winners and categories from the night:

    Category Nominees Winner

    Game of the Year

    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    Donkey Kong Bananza
    Hades 2
    Hollow Knight: Silksong
    Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

    		 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

    Best Art Direction

    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    Ghost of Yōtei
    Hades 2
    Hollow Knight: Silksong

    		 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Best Audio Design

    Battlefield 6
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    Ghost of Yōtei
    Silent Hill 

    		 Battlefield 6
    Best Action

    Hades 2
    Battlefield 6
    Doom: The Dark Ages
    Ninja Gaiden 4
    Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

    		 Hades 2

    Best Action/Adventure Game

    		 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    Ghost of Yōtei
    Hollow Knight: Silksong
    Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
    Split Fiction    		 Hollow Knight: Silksong

    Best Family Game

    		 Donkey Kong Bananza
    Lego Party
    Lego Voyagers
    Mario Kart World
    Sonic Racing Crossworlds
    Split Fiction    		 Donkey Kong Bananza

    Best Fighting Game

    		 2XKO
    Capcom Fighting Collection 2
    Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves ﻿
    Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
    Virtua Fighter 5 REVO    		 Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves ﻿

    Best Ongoing Game

    		 No Man’s Sky
    Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail
    Fortnite
    Helldivers 2
    Marvel Rivals    		 No Man’s Sky

    Best Sports/Racing Game

    		 EA Sports FC 26
    F1 25
    Mario Kart World
    Rematch
    Sonic Racing Crossworlds    		 Mario Kart World

    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also won in the categories of Best RPG, Debut Indie Game, Best Score & Music, and Best Independent Game. There were other notable wins, including MoistCr1tikal taking away the Content Creator of the Year. The HBO series The Last Of Us (Season 2) was awarded the Best Adaptation.

    The 2025 Game Awards became a night of appreciation but also new releases. The footage from the event has been released on their YouTube channel.

