Which games took top honors at the 2025 Game Awards? Categories and results explored

Curtains of the 2025 Game Awards, dubbed as the 'Oscars' of the gaming world, have been drawn. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, developed by Sandfall Interactive, emerged as the biggest awardee of the night, including winning the 'Game of the Year Award.' The show was hosted by Geoff Keighley, with multiple announcements about game releases and new trailers.

Some reveals included, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, Leon S. Kennedy’s return for Resident Evil: Requiem; Tomb Raider: Catalyst announced for 2027 and Tomb Raider 1: Reimagining announced for 2026, the return of Mega Man: Dual Override was revealed by Capcom, a new Diablo 4 expansion that includes the Paladin class, and more, per IGN. We are looking at all the nominations and winners from the night.

All the Categories and Winners from the 2025 Game Awards

The Game Awards, held on December 11 in Los Angeles, awarded the best of the best in the gaming industry. The award function also revealed other launches, including RPG Divinity from Larian Studios, per BBC. The outlet reported that the cast of the new Street Fighter movie adaptation was also released in a trailer.

Here is a look at all the winners and categories from the night:

Category Nominees Winner Game of the Year Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Best Art Direction Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Best Audio Design Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Silent Hill Battlefield 6 Best Action Hades 2

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Hades 2 Best Action/Adventure Game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction Hollow Knight: Silksong Best Family Game Donkey Kong Bananza

Lego Party

Lego Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing Crossworlds

Split Fiction Donkey Kong Bananza Best Fighting Game 2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves ﻿

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves ﻿ Best Ongoing Game No Man’s Sky

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals No Man’s Sky Best Sports/Racing Game EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing Crossworlds Mario Kart World

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also won in the categories of Best RPG, Debut Indie Game, Best Score & Music, and Best Independent Game. There were other notable wins, including MoistCr1tikal taking away the Content Creator of the Year. The HBO series The Last Of Us (Season 2) was awarded the Best Adaptation.

The 2025 Game Awards became a night of appreciation but also new releases. The footage from the event has been released on their YouTube channel.