Which games took top honors at the 2025 Game Awards? Categories and results explored

Curtains of the 2025 Game Awards, dubbed as the 'Oscars' of the gaming world, have been drawn. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, developed by Sandfall Interactive, emerged as the biggest awardee of the night, including winning the 'Game of the Year Award.' The show was hosted by Geoff Keighley, with multiple announcements about game releases and new trailers.
Some reveals included, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, Leon S. Kennedy’s return for Resident Evil: Requiem; Tomb Raider: Catalyst announced for 2027 and Tomb Raider 1: Reimagining announced for 2026, the return of Mega Man: Dual Override was revealed by Capcom, a new Diablo 4 expansion that includes the Paladin class, and more, per IGN. We are looking at all the nominations and winners from the night.
The Game Awards, held on December 11 in Los Angeles, awarded the best of the best in the gaming industry. The award function also revealed other launches, including RPG Divinity from Larian Studios, per BBC. The outlet reported that the cast of the new Street Fighter movie adaptation was also released in a trailer.
Here is a look at all the winners and categories from the night:
|Category
|Nominees
|Winner
|
Game of the Year
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
Best Art Direction
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Best Audio Design
|
Battlefield 6
|Battlefield 6
|Best Action
|
Hades 2
|Hades 2
|
Best Action/Adventure Game
|Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yōtei
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Split Fiction
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|
Best Family Game
|Donkey Kong Bananza
Lego Party
Lego Voyagers
Mario Kart World
Sonic Racing Crossworlds
Split Fiction
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
Best Fighting Game
|2XKO
Capcom Fighting Collection 2
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
Virtua Fighter 5 REVO
|Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
|
Best Ongoing Game
|No Man’s Sky
Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
Marvel Rivals
|No Man’s Sky
|
Best Sports/Racing Game
|EA Sports FC 26
F1 25
Mario Kart World
Rematch
Sonic Racing Crossworlds
|Mario Kart World
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also won in the categories of Best RPG, Debut Indie Game, Best Score & Music, and Best Independent Game. There were other notable wins, including MoistCr1tikal taking away the Content Creator of the Year. The HBO series The Last Of Us (Season 2) was awarded the Best Adaptation.
The 2025 Game Awards became a night of appreciation but also new releases. The footage from the event has been released on their YouTube channel.
TOPICS: Game Awards