How to watch the F1 movie online? Streaming options explained

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, and Damson Idris, co-star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, look on from the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 09, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

F1: The movie has been a sensational success this year. Director Joseph Kosinski puts in an extra effort to make it more authentic. Due to its pleasing reception, the movie was also released in IMAX. The movie premiered in the United States on June 27, 2025.

The film also became available to stream and purchase on Video-on-Demand.

F1: The movie also premieres on various streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, and more, with a rent or buy option.

The film takes you on the authentic emotional ride of the drivers' and contributors' struggles and commitment towards the sport. Kosinski, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick, emphasizes every little detail to make the movie more relatable.

Streaming details for F1: The Movie

#F1TheMovie is streaming exclusively on Apple TV starting December 12. pic.twitter.com/ehF0Kmqpe3 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 13, 2025

The F1 movie can be streamed with a standalone subscription. The film now streams on AppleTV+ as of December 12, 2025.

The film can be rented or bought by the audience through many VOD platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, BookMyShow, and more.

People can watch the film with an Apple TV+ standalone plan at $12.99 per month and $99.99 per year. You can also bundle it with Apple One Bundles. Usually, it provides the highest quality that your device and internet connection can withstand, so there will be no difference in quality with different plans.

Cast details analyzed

The main cast of the sports drama film consists of many versatile actors. Brad Pitt is one of the names in this category. He plays the protagonist, Sonny Hayes, an ex-Formula One driver. The film shows the comeback of the racer after a horrific car crash in 1990. Damson Idris as Joshua Pearce, an impulsive rookie. Javier Bardem showcased as Ruben Cervantes, the owner of the team.

Kerry Condon plays the role of Kate McKenna, the technical director of the team. Tobias Menzies is Peter Banning, one of the board members of the APXGP. Kim Bodnia is Kasper Smolinski and Sarah Niles is Bernadette Pearce, Joshua's mother.

Additionally, Will Merrick is Nickleby, Joseph Balderrama is Fazio, Abdul Salis is Dodge, Calie Cooke plays the role of Jodie, Samson Kayo is Cash, and Simon Kunz is Don Cavendish. Also, Liz Kingsman is Lisbeth Bampton, Simone Ashley is herself, and more.

What is the F1 movie all about?

Joseph Kosinski's F1: The Movie exhibits a great cinematic experience of the real-life sport of F1. The lead, Sonny Hayes, is shown as a popular and skilled race driver who was forced to leave the world of F1 due to a drastic and horrifying accident. He gets a second chance at racing when his old friend, Ruben (played by Javier Bardem), struggles with his team, APXGP.

Sonny was stuck with a stubborn newbie driver, Joshua. Sonny faces many challenges as Joshua is not compliant with him. They must attain equilibrium to save the team's position. They are all preparing for the final event in a foreign country to lead the team to the top position, as the fate of the team depends on the same race.

Whether Sonny and Joshua can resolve their differences or the team suffers a shameful loss is what the movie is really about.

The F1 movie now streams on AppleTV+.

Stay tuned for more updates.