The Golden Bachelor alum Nicolle Kate responds to backlash over comments on last season's contestants

The Golden Bachelor season 2 (Image via ABC)

The Golden Bachelor is high on drama as fans recently reacted to alum Nicolle’s statement in one of the latest episodes. Nicolle Kate Briscoe recently stated that the women from the last season “weren’t so great-looking”. The statement has stirred the pot as fans soon reacted, including Season 1’s runner-up Leslie Fhima.

After a series of outbursts from fans, Nicolle finally apologised for her statement while saying that it was not very nice for her to say that.

Nicolle has been grabbing attention on the show as she even admitted that she is not bothered about what her cast-mates thought about her interactions with Mel, while referring to the steamy pool kiss in the season premiere.

The Miami Beach-based yoga instructor went on to claim that the issue stemmed from sheer jealousy amongst other castmates.

“I was having fun. It’s my journey. It’s my story. And they should have theirs. And I honestly feel like they were just really jealous.”

The Golden Bachelor's Nicolle’s statements shock other castmates

Nicolle recently made several comments in one of the confessional videos, and these comments have taken other castmates by surprise. Nicolle explained that she is not just dating Mel, but dating Americ, as it gives her exposure like never before.

The Miami-based yoga instructor further stated that her Instagram is mostly about healthy, plant-based recipes, and that she would love to be a spokeswoman for mid-life, beauty products or health-oriented products.

While referring to the popular reality television show The Real Housewives, Nicolle further stated that they are going to achieve Housewives status. Season 2 alum Carol admitted,

"I don't even know what to think," she reflected. "It just rubbed me the wrong way."

Show host Jesse Palmer has also opened up about Nicolle's statement, admitting that he feels the women genuinely care about Mel and his future, and therefore have a responsibility to bring those types of comments to his attention.

Palmer further stated,

"Keep in mind, this wasn’t an isolated incident where only one woman took issue with what Nicolle said. There were multiple women affected by those remarks!"

The Golden Bachelor alum contestant Robin Rocha takes a dig at Nicolle

Robin Rocha recently tried to explain to Mel, as she believes that Nicolle is not on the show for the right reasons.

This comes right after Nicolle admitted that she is looking forward to becoming more of an influencer. Robin tried to convey her doubts to Mel as she said,

“I think people are self-serving. Because, potentially, they have an opportunity to promote whatever they’re trying to promote.”

Not only Robin Rocha, but even another contestant, Cindy, made a similar statement in a confessional video, claiming,

“Nicolle, she has ulterior motives," the 60-year-old asserted in her confessional. "That's what most of us are talking about in front of and behind Nicolle."

Watch the drama unfold on The Golden Bachelor, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on ABC. Viewers can later stream on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.